This Washington police department wants electric cars — just not Teslas. Here’s why

After piloting two Telsa police cruisers, the Spokane Police Department and its officers weren’t pleased with the electric vehicle, according to multiple news outlets, as Washington state pushes for all-electric police fleets.

“They’re not a suitable police car. They are too small. They are not designed for police work,” Spokane police Maj. Michael McNab told the Spokane City Council’s Public Safety and Community Health Committee in February, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Tesla could not be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

Officers complained about the lack of space in the Tesla Y, including their laptop mount, which stretches onto the passenger seat, the news outlet reported.

In addition, an officer’s laptop covers the vehicle’s touchscreen instrument panel, or dashboard, KREM reported. The panel shows the driver where they are on the map, how fast they are driving, their energy usage and other features like turning on the car’s lights and adjusting mirrors.

McNab also expressed concern about not being able to place bars over the Tesla’s frameless windows, KREM reported.

The department must switch to electronic vehicles because of a state requirement, Teslarati reported. And Spokane police need to buy 64 new vehicles in 2022, but would prefer a Ford hybrid SUV, the outlet reported.

“I hope to continue the conversation as we modernize not just our fleet with carbon neutral vehicles, but how we respond to modern day challenges,” Spokane council member Betsy Wilkerson wrote on Facebook on Feb. 14 after looking at the Tesla police cruisers in person.

