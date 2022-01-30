Washington police reform bill backfired on people in crisis

GENE JOHNSON
·6 min read

SEATTLE (AP) — For months Diane Ostrander worried desperately about her son.

The 34-year-old had rambling conversations with the television and vowed to kill police. He ranted about children he didn’t have being stolen. He wandered outside overnight in a rainstorm, saying he needed to fix a power transformer.

As his condition worsened, the police Ostrander begged for help relayed a consistent message: A new state law meant officers couldn’t take her son to get help against his will, even though mental health professionals and a judge ordered it.

Democrats in Washington state approved the law, known as House Bill 1310, as part of an ambitious police reform package that followed the protests for racial justice that swept the nation in 2020. The law's goal was to make it less likely police would use force unnecessarily or against the wrong person.

It aimed to do that by restricting the use of force to cases where officers have probable cause to believe someone committed a crime or there is an imminent threat of injury — a standard found in no other state — and mandating they use de-escalation techniques when possible.

But the law has backfired on some of the state’s most vulnerable residents, including Ostrander’s son — partly because it's unclear, and partly because of how it has been interpreted by police, who had warned the reforms could bring unintended consequences.

There have long been calls for alternatives to police responding to mental health and substance abuse crises; sometimes, the presence of officers can exacerbate a situation. A new emergency number — 988 — is launching nationally this summer to better coordinate such responses.

But police are still needed. In Washington, unarmed mental health professionals known as designated crisis responders can have people detained for evaluation if they pose a danger to themselves or others.

House Bill 1310, however, includes no exceptions authorizing police to use force to help them. Police frequently took that to mean they were not authorized to do so.

Lawmakers are now rushing to fix that.

House Bill 1310′s prime sponsor, Rep. Jesse Johnson, has proposed a bill making clear officers can use force to detain people for involuntary treatment or protective custody. Johnson's bill passed the House 90-5 on Friday and heads to the Senate.

Instead of being evaluated in late November, when a judge issued a mental health warrant for his detention, Ostrander’s son spent 25 days homeless. He repeatedly refused to go with his mom or officers.

Only on Jan. 4 did he make it into treatment, when he was arrested in Des Moines, south of Seattle, for assaulting his mother.

“I said, ‘I don’t get it, why won’t you help him?’” Ostrander said. “I thought, are the police just doing this to use me as a pawn to get their story told, or what? It’s about my son’s life here.”

Police had warned that House Bill 1310 could hinder their ability to respond.

The measure restricted when they could use physical force, but left unclear how to define that. Could they render first aid or take a child into protective custody, or would that be using force on someone without probable cause? What about putting hands on someone in mental crisis to get them onto a gurney?

Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office issued a memorandum in August aimed at addressing such fears. It said nothing in the new law limits police in responding to community caretaking calls.

For many cities, that wasn’t good enough. Given the new accountability legislation made it easier to decertify police, departments did not want their officers to be the first to test whether using force to respond to noncriminal mental health calls was inbounds.

This month Ferguson issued a further, formal opinion. It acknowledged House Bill 1310 was confusing.

But when it comes to detaining people in crisis, Ferguson said, using force “may very often” be authorized when mental health professionals have determined they pose an imminent threat.

For Ostrander, the attorney general’s analysis cemented a belief that given a choice between reasonable interpretations of the law, police departments chose the one that would protect themselves from potential liability, instead of the one that would allow them to best help people in crisis.

Steve Strachan, the executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, emphasized neither the attorney general’s opinion nor the August memo was binding, and police must carry out the law as written.

“Nobody wants this,” said Strachan, who himself serves on the board of a behavioral health agency in Kitsap County. “Everyone is frustrated — certainly behavioral health specialists, certainly the families involved and certainly law enforcement.”

Officer Denis Molloy, of the Lynnwood Police Department’s community health and safety section, called navigating the reforms challenging.

“People call 911 for help; we want to help them,” Molloy said. “Now we have to triage it and say, are we going to go out there or not? ... Because if it goes downhill, people are going to say, why were the police there?”

As a result, when crisis responders ask police to detain patients, they might not come. If they do, they might go to great lengths trying to persuade a patient to get help — but decline to take a patient who’s unwilling to go.

Even where mental health professionals see an imminent threat, law enforcement might not; the person might just be sitting on a couch, refusing to leave.

In one case, police declined to detain a man; a week later, he stabbed someone, said Kitsap Mental Health Services CEO Joe Roszak.

Roszak said he understood police concerns, but added: “These are individuals who need to be picked up because we anticipate they will commit a crime or hurt themselves or hurt others.”

In October and November, crisis responders documented 51 times when police declined to respond or to help transport a patient, according to the Washington State Health Care Authority.

That number understates the problem: Some health agencies stopped calling police when they knew officers wouldn’t show up or detain patients.

“Unfortunately it means people aren’t getting into treatment at a really critical juncture,” said Joan Miller, of the Washington Council for Behavioral Health. “We were pretty taken aback after House Bill 1310 passed and police stopped responding to calls.”

Day after day, Ostrander drove around looking for her son, bringing him food or clothes. He refused to go with her or with officers who reached out with meals and encouragement.

As a severe cold snap approached, Ostrander turned to lawmakers, including Rep. Tina Orwall, a longtime social worker who represents Des Moines.

On Christmas Eve, Orwall found Ostrander's son and bought him a burger. A few days later she set him up with a hotel room paid for by the city.

The hotel booted him after a week for disruptive behavior. Ostrander went to pick him up. He was delusional, vowing to kill police and firefighters, but he agreed to take a ride.

At a red light, he began punching her. Two construction workers called police.

He was taken to jail and transferred that night to an emergency room, then later to a behavioral health hospital.

Orwall, a Democrat, said she respects the Legislature’s police reform work, but wishes House Bill 1310 had been clearer.

“I know we’re going to fix it, and fix it soon,” Orwall said. "But it came at such a human cost.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Graham home invasion leads to one suspect shot and another on the run

    Graham police officers arrived at the scene and found one of the two suspects had been shot following an altercation with a resident of the home.

  • Deadly Colorado blaze renews focus on underground coal fires

    A fire raging in an underground Colorado coal field in 1883 sent so much smoke pouring from cracks in the ground that the scene was likened to burning volcanoes and the state's first mining inspector deemed the blaze “impossible to extinguish.” Nearly 140 years later two fires still smolder in the now-abandoned coal field near Boulder — the same area where a wildfire last month destroyed more than 1,000 homes and buildings and killed at least one person. It’s still unknown what caused the December blaze that became the most destructive in Colorado history, but Boulder County authorities have said they're investigating the area’s abandoned coal mines as one of several possible causes, along with power lines, human activity and other possibilities.

  • GOP Sen. Susan Collins said she'd 'welcome' a Black woman on the Supreme Court but called Biden's process 'clumsy'

    "I believe that diversity benefits the Supreme Court, but the way that the president has handled this nomination has been clumsy at best," she said.

  • Black woman on SCOTUS would make court look like America: Donna Shalala

    The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on "This Week."

  • City waits for Mississippi to earmark money for water crisis as sewage overflows continue

    Federal funds allotted to Mississippi could help Jackson repair its water system and stop the overflowing sewage, but no money has been earmarked yet.

  • Colorado vaccine site shut down after two minors lied about their age in a ruse to show loopholes in getting the jab without parental consent

    "They really didn't check into the facts, and they weren't suspicious of two kids claiming to be 18," one of the 15-year-olds said on Fox News.

  • 'They'd sell ice to an Eskimo signed by Trump if they could': Michael Cohen

    Michael Cohen, a former longtime personal lawyer for Donald Trump, says the former president is employing business strategies reminiscent of his time before running for the White House.Cohen, who had a falling out with Trump after 2016, spoke to The Washington Post for a story Friday on the various money-making ventures the former president and his family have launched since he left the White House, including speaking events and merchandising."...

  • Trump says he may pardon charged Jan. 6 Capitol rioters if he wins in 2024

    Former President Trump said Saturday that should he return to the White House in 2024, he may pardon people who have been charged and sentenced over their participation in the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, saying they "are being treated so unfairly.”Why it matters: Many of the Jan. 6 defendants face misdemeanor charges that will likely be resolved before the next presidential election, while others have been charged with and sentence for assaulting police officers, conspiracy and obstruct

  • Michigan prison officer sues department over monitoring his Facebook

    Corrections Officer Earl Booth says the department's social media policy violates First Amendment protections against "prior restraint" of speech.

  • Hospital administration, unions disagree on legislation for safe staffing

    The public can testify on the controversial bill Monday.

  • Michael Phelps’ alleged ex-girlfriend calls him ‘hypocrite’ over trans rights comments about Lia Thomas

    The Olympic swimmer has never confirmed if the two had a relationship

  • Taiwan VP, in U.S., repeats accusation China blocked vaccine access

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan Vice President William Lai used his final day in the United States to repeat an accusation that China blocked the island from obtaining COVID-19 vaccines last year, and to thank a U.S. lawmaker for her role in donating the inoculations. Last May, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen accused https://www.reuters.com/world/china/taiwan-says-china-blocked-deal-with-biontech-covid-19-shots-2021-05-26 China of blocking a deal with Germany's BioNTech SE for COVID-19 vaccines, after Beijing offered the shots to the island via a Chinese company just as Taiwan was dealing with a rise in domestic infections.

  • US Senate panel close to approving ‘mother of all sanctions’ against Russia

    Negotiations for package of sanctions against Putin ‘on the one-yard line’, says Bob Menendez of foreign relations committeeOpinion: Russia’s phony war is playing out as surreal theatre Ukrainian servicemen seen along the frontline outside of Svitlodarsk, Ukraine on Sunday. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The leaders of the Senate foreign relations committee said on Sunday they were on the verge of approving “the mother of all sanctions” against Vladimir Putin, warning there would be no

  • I Tried Julia Fox’s Graphic Eyeliner & Everyone Had Something To Say

    When I showed my boyfriend a picture of the makeup look I was going to recreate this week, his response was blunt but warranted: “WTF.” You see, this week, nothing (or, more accurately, no one) has set pop-culture news outlets off quite like new couple Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Uncut Gems star Julia Fox. Their presence at Paris Fashion Week has been a whirlwind of matching outfits including head-to-toe denim, leather, and a rather freaky face mask. But it wouldn’t be fair not to mention Julia

  • Graham: Nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court wouldn't be affirmative action

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday pushed back against the notion that President Biden's vow to nominate a Black woman the Supreme Court was akin to "affirmative action," saying he was in support of making U.S. institutions "look like America.""Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America. You know, we make a real effort as Republicans to recruit women and people of color to make the party look more...

  • I kept out of gangs, drugs in high school. But I can't escape online-school depression.

    Sure, I've had family issues and hardship growing up in South Los Angeles. But nothing has made me depressed like COVID moving school entirely online.

  • Elderly Ukrainian couple left behind in bombed out eastern village

    Elderly couple Kateryna and Dmytro Shklyar are among the last residents of Nevelske, a village near the frontlines in east Ukraine where years of fighting have left them without running water, electricity or neighbours. Nevelske sits some 25 km (15 miles) from Donetsk, the biggest city in the contested eastern Ukraine region where Russia has backed separatist rebels fighting government troops since 2014. After the latest shelling in November, part of the most recent escalation of the conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine, only five inhabitants are still here.

  • Here's The Big Thing Texas And Other States Get Wrong About Critical Race Theory

    "I beg more white parents to acknowledge that nonwhite children have never had the luxury of feeling comfortable every second of every day."

  • Five charged in fatal shooting of Texas deputy

    Five people have been charged in connection with the death of Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway, who was shot and killed last Sunday.Houston police announced on Thursday that a suspect in the shooting, Oscar Rosales, was found in Mexico on Wednesday and brought back to Texas to be charged. A judge ordered him to be held without bond.On Friday, four additional individuals were charged with assisting Rosales after the alleged murder,...

  • 'It takes so much effort to get a law changed': Why the Wildlife Department wants authority over licenses, fees

    The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation wants to overhaul its licensing system by controlling the fee-setting itself, rather than going through the Legislature.