  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Washington Post columnist who says he's been poisoned twice was arrested in Moscow after criticizing Putin in an interview

Azmi Haroun
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Vladimir Kara-Murza
    Russian politician and journalist (born 1981)
Vladimir Kara-Murza
Reuters

  • A prominent Putin critic and Washington Post columnist was arrested in Moscow on Monday.

  • According to The Post, he was arrested after criticizing the Kremlin in a CNN interview.

  • His arrest comes in the wake of a new draconian media censorship law in Russia.

Putin critic and Washington Post columnist Vladimir Kara-Murza was arrested in Moscow on Monday after criticizing Putin in a televised interview the same day, according to The Post.

Kara-Murza is a politician who has routinely campaigned against Putin's regime and says he survived two poisonings in 2015 and 2017, according to The Washington Post. Independent investigative units like Bellingcat claimed that FSB agents involved in Alexei Navalny's poisoning also tailed Kara-Murza before poisoning him, a claim the Kremlin denies.

Kara-Murza had also lobbied the US to pass the Magnitsky Act in 2012 and has advocated for sanctions against figures close to Putin.

His arrest came on the same day that he was interviewed by CNN, where he called Putin's government "a regime of murderers."

The arrest also came weeks after Putin introduced and the Duma passed a draconian media censorship law that allows the government to jail journalists who report what the Kremlin deems to be "fake" news about the military. Reporters and private citizens can be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, and cannot use the word "war" publicly to describe the war in Ukraine.

Washington Post Publisher and CEO Fred Ryan said that "Vladimir Kara-Murza has been relentless and courageous in his efforts to bring the truth about his country's leadership to light."

"Following poisonings and other grave threats, this outrageous detention is the latest move in Vladimir Putin's ongoing effort to silence Kara-Murza and hide the truth about the atrocities Putin is committing in the Russian people's name," Ryan said in the statement. "No one should be deceived by the Russian government's trumped-up charges and smears, and Kara-Murza should be released immediately."

In one of Kara-Murza's most recent columns for The Post on March 7, he wrote that "Within a single week, all — literally, all — of Russia's remaining independent media voices have been silenced in a coordinated effort by the prosecutor general's office and the government's main censorship agency."

The columnist's wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, demanded her husband's release in a tweet.

"Twice have the Russian authorities tried to kill my husband for advocating for sanctions against thieves and murderers, and now they want to throw him in prison for calling their bloody war a WAR," she tweeted. "I demand my husband's immediate release!"

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Washington Post columnist, prominent Kremlin critic arrested in Moscow

    A Washington Post columnist and vocal critic of the Kremlin has been arrested in Moscow, his wife said in a social media post on Monday evening. “Twice have the Russian authorities tried to kill my husband for advocating for sanctions against thieves and murderers, and now they want to throw him in prison for calling…

  • Prominent Putin Critic Arrested In Moscow

    Vladimir Kara-Murza, a well-known opposition activist, has openly criticized the Kremlin for its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

  • Survivors Speak Out as Russia Is Accused of Using Sexual Violence as 'Weapon of War' Against Women, Kids

    "This is just the tip of the iceberg. We know and see — and we want you to hear our voices — that violence and rape is used now as a weapon of war by Russian invaders," one human rights official said

  • Why Nigeria's historic dye pits in Kano risk closure

    They once dressed "the blue men of the desert", but modern tastes and insecurity could spell their end.

  • Slain Nevada woman's brother seeks a positive from her death

    A Navy veteran who served as an engineer on a nuclear submarine is on an even more important mission now — seeking a way to help others in the name of his little sister, who was kidnapped, killed and buried last month in northern Nevada’s high desert. “At the end of the day, I just don’t want this to happen to any other families,” Casey Valley told The Associated Press. Hundreds of townspeople turned out for a weekend celebration of the life of 18-year-old Naomi Irion at a park in rural Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno.

  • Putin purged large numbers of FSB agents in retribution for poor Ukraine intelligence, Russia expert says

    Numerous officers in the branch of Russia's secret service responsible for Ukraine have either been arrested or fired, Bellingcat's Russia lead said.

  • Boston increases security on MBTA after NYC shootings

    "At this time, there is no evidence, credible or otherwise, to suggest the MBTA system is a potential target," the MBTA said in a statement, adding transit police officials were engaged with federal, state and local law enforcement partners to share and obtain any intelligence available.

  • Georgia Gov. Kemp signs bill easing gun laws amid primary

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp rose to national notice in 2018 in part through a television ad that showed him brandishing a shotgun at an actor playing a suitor of one of his daughters. The Republican, then running as conservative insurgent, pushed his support for gun rights, proposing to do away with the requirement that Georgians obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. Tuesday, facing a Republican primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, Kemp completed his return to those roots, signing Senate Bill 319.

  • Op-Ed: It's not only human lives being upturned by the Russian invasion

    Whatever the lasting outcome of the horrific war in Ukraine, one thing is visible: Human suffering begets animal suffering begets human suffering.

  • WATCH: Car burglar convicted of attempted murder after shootout with homeowner, DA says

    WATCH: Car burglar convicted of attempted murder after shootout with homeowner, DA says

  • Russian state media is still posting to TikTok a month after the app blocked new content

    TikTok issued an update Tuesday on its efforts to stem the flow of misinformation about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the company doesn't appear to be effectively implementing its existing policies around the war. TikTok says that it has now added labels to identify content from 49 Russian state-controlled media accounts.

  • Latest: I-84 through E. Oregon reopens after blizzard conditions overnight

    “Do not blindly follow GPS navigation devices/apps for detour options ...,” warn officials.

  • Hungary, Austria questioned EU blacklisting of Russia oligarchs - sources

    Hungary and Austria questioned an EU decision to blacklist two Russian oligarchs but eventually accepted the move after pressure from other governments, European Union diplomats and officials said. The EU adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia last Friday over its invasion of Ukraine, including the blacklisting of oligarchs close to the Kremlin, among them Moshe Kantor and German Gref. Hungary and Austria enjoyed relatively cordial relations with Russia before the invasion, and their concerns about blacklisting Kantor and Gref underlines the difficulty the EU faces in presenting a united front against Russia.

  • A top Wall Street strategist says a recession connected to Putin’s war is on its way

    David Roche said he doesn’t see Vladimir Putin ending the war in Ukraine anytime soon—and markets aren’t anticipating just how bad things could get.

  • Union: El Salvador police pressured to meet arrest cuotas

    Some National Civilian Police commanders in El Salvador have been pressuring their officers to meet daily arrest quotas as part of the government’s crackdown on street gangs that have yielded more than 10,000 arrests, a police union said Tuesday. Marvin Reyes, representative of the Salvadoran Police Workers Union, said the actions of some police officials would result in arbitrary arrests. On March 26, authorities reported 62 killings across El Salvador that they attributed to the country’s powerful street gangs.

  • General Motors Agrees to Buy Battery Metal Cobalt From Glencore

    (Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. struck a deal to buy cobalt from Glencore Plc, the top supplier of the key battery material, as car companies around the world seek to secure supplies amid worries about possible future shortages.Most Read from BloombergMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsU.S. Inf

  • UN: COVID plunged 77 million into poverty before Ukraine war

    The pandemic plunged 77 million more people into extreme poverty last year and many developing countries can’t recover because of the crippling cost of debt repayments -- and that was before the added impact of the war in Ukraine, a U.N. report said Tuesday. The report said rich countries could support their recovery from pandemic slumps with record amounts borrowed at ultra-low interest rates. According to the U.N., 812 million people lived in extreme poverty — on $1.90 a day or less -- in 2019, and by 2021 amid the pandemic the number had risen to 889 million.

  • Biden says Russia is committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

    President Biden said the atrocities committed by Russia in Ukraine amounted to "genocide," marking the first time he has leveled the accusation against Putin.

  • Ben Affleck Spent More on Jennifer Lopez's Green Engagement Ring than on Her First

    Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez with a green diamond ring that experts estimate is worth as much as $10 million.

  • Gun violence continues to soar in Milwaukee and a Third Ward firm is accused of scamming customers

    Welcome to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's daily news briefing