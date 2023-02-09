Washington Post Columnists Point Out GOP's Sarah Huckabee Sanders Problem

Washington Post opinion writers Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent pointed out how Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ (R) Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech was emblematic of a wider issue for the GOP.

Sanders, the former White House press secretary for Donald Trump, went full culture wars during her address, talking about “woke” mobs and CRT.

In their column on Wednesday, Waldman and Sargent said “watching Sanders toss around those extremely onlineterms — only months after her party badly underperformed in the midterm elections while campaigning against those very things — vividly demonstrates a problem for the GOP.”

“Republicans are extremely skilled at grabbing attention, leveraging their formidable media apparatus to turn the spotlight on the manufactured controversy of the moment,” they wrote. “But these days they are far less good at persuadingthe broaderpublic.”

“Biden talked about protecting Social Security and the need to continue creating the green and tech manufacturing jobs of the future, many for Americans without a college degree,” they concluded. “Then Sanders fulminated about confusing acronyms. Democrats shouldrelish taking that contrast into 2024.”

Read the full column here.

