Washington Post Predicts How Kevin McCarthy's Latest 'Pettiness' Could Haunt Him

The Washington Post editorial board on Wednesday warned how House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) could come to rue booting Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee.

In its editorial, the Post suggested the removal of Schiff may now free him up to run for U.S. Senate if Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) retires, as has been speculated, next year.

“It is possible that Mr. McCarthy’s pettiness could redound to the political benefit of his fellow Californian,” it wrote.

“He might have laid the groundwork for Mr. Schiff to succeed Ms. Feinstein not only as a senator but also in a leading role on the Senate Intelligence Committee,” it added.

Read the full editorial at The Washington Post.

