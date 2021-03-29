The Washington Post reversed a decision to bar a reporter from covering sexual assault after she spoke about the ban on Twitter

Yelena Dzhanova
·3 min read
The Washington Post hq
The Washington Post headquarters. ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images

  • WaPo staff are backing reporter Felicia Sonmez, who was barred from covering sexual misconduct.

  • Sonmez said her reporting might be perceived as a "conflict" due to her status as a survivor.

  • After Sonmez spoke of the ban on Twitter, The Post told Insider it would remove the "limitations."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Washington Post newsroom is banding together in support of a reporter who said she was barred from covering sexual misconduct and #MeToo because she is a survivor of sexual assault.

Felicia Sonmez, who The Post characterized to Insider as a breaking news reporter, said in a lengthy Twitter thread on Sunday she is no longer allowed to cover these topics because of a potential "appearance of a conflict of interest."

Sonmez has spoken publicly about sexual assault and misconduct before, which landed her in hot water with the now-former executive editor Marty Baron.

In January 2020, after the death of Kobe Bryant, Sonmez reminded her Twitter followers - who were mourning the basketball star - that he had previously been accused of rape. After publishing that tweet, Baron and other top editors suspended Sonmez. Hundreds of Post reporters at the time pushed for her reinstatement, and the top editors reversed the decision. Sonmez received threats from angry NBA fans for her tweet.

A year after that tweet, Sonmez said she felt unsupported by the newspaper. She tweeted that a conversation with her therapist asking about her feelings working in The Post newsroom resulted in tears, and added that she hasn't been able to cover anything related to sexual misconduct or the #MeToo movement.

The coverage ban is "harmful," she said, and is causing trauma.

"I haven't been able to work for much of the past two weeks, am taking sick leave next week and have experienced a recurrence of the same debilitating symptoms that I had when I came forward about my assault 3 years ago," she wrote.

"I've pleaded with the editors to lift it, to no avail," she said. "So I've just kept trying to do my job."

Politico's Playbook obtained emails showing Sonmez urging top editors at The Post to reverse the ban.

"It is humiliating to again and again have to tell my colleagues and editors that I am not allowed to do my job fully because I was assaulted," she wrote in an email to national editor Steven Ginsberg in May, Playbook reported.

"I believe it's important for you to know that The Post's decision on this matter has had negative repercussions for me personally in the past," she added. "[I]t's the tortured explanations I have to give whenever there is breaking news on this topic and I'm not allowed to cover it."

Now that Baron is out as executive editor, Ginsberg is considered one of the top candidates in the running, Playbook reported.

Sonmez's newest tweets opened up a rift, with not only Washington Post reporters weighing in, but also members of the other well-known media outlets.

Several Post reporters supported her on social media, saying Sonmez represents "the kind of reporter you *need* when covering stories about sexual assault."

When reached for comment, The Post's chief communications officer Kristine Coratti Kelly told Insider the newspaper's editors "have concluded such limitations are unnecessary." Kelly declined to clarify when asked specifically about the limitations she referenced and what prompted the decision.

In a later tweet Monday, Sonmez said the newspaper informed her it would be "rescinding its ban."

"This is good news, but it's unfortunate that it had to come at such a high emotional toll, and after my distress was dismissed for years," Sonmez wrote.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • A Washington Post Reporter Revealed She’d Been Sexually Assaulted. Then, The Paper Banned Her From Covering Sexual Abuse.

    The front page of the Washington Post newspaper as seen in a newstand, August 6, 2013 in Washington, DC, the day after it was announced that Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos had agreed to purchase the newspaper for USD 250 million from the Graham family. Multi-billionaire Bezos, who created Amazon, which has soared in a few years to a dominant position in online retailing, said he was buying the Post in his personal capacity and hoped to shepherd it through the evolution away from traditional newsprint. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) Update: The Washington Post reportedly rescinded its limitations on what reporter Felicia Sonmez can cover. “Following a newsroom discussion two weeks ago, editors began re-evaluating limitations on the scope of Felicia’s work as a breaking-news reporter. They have concluded such limitations are unnecessary,” Kristine Coratti Kelly, Chief Communications Officer at the Post, told Jezebel. Sonmez tweeted in response to the news, “This is good news, but it’s unfortunate that it had to come at such a high emotional toll, and after my distress was dismissed for years. I’m taking time to rest and process. Thank you for your support.” This story was originally published on March 29, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. For survivors of sexual assault, it’s difficult if not impossible to be plugged into the news and not come across a triggering story regarding gender-based violence. This is equally true for those working inside the newsroom, tasked with covering such stories. But it is their job and one that those of us who have both experienced and covered sexual assault, harassment, or rape take seriously. This is why The Washington Post‘s decision to bar Felicia Sonmez, a national political reporter, from covering sexual assault or harassment is so troubling. It’s particularly appalling as it comes at a time when The Washington Post is simultaneously being applauded for defending White House reporter Seung Min Kim from racist and sexist online attacks. “The racist and sexist attacks have been vicious — and typical. She and other minority women endure vile, baseless tracks on a daily basis, no matter what story they are working on or tweeting about,” Steven Ginsberg, The Post‘s national editor, said in a recent statement about harassment toward Seung Min Kim. “The attacks on her journalistic credibility were wildly misguided and a bad-faith effort at intimidation.” But that level of support and trust do not seem to have been extended to Sonmez. After the death of Kobe Bryant, Sonmez was briefly suspended for tweeting out that Bryant had been accused of raping a woman. Sonmez was eventually reinstated, but only after more than 300 of her colleagues signed a letter in her support, urging The Post to rescind the suspension and provide Sonmez with protection following a slew of death threats in the wake of her viral tweet. Now, more than a year later, reports have surfaced that Sonmez has been barred from covering sexual assault and harassment stories due to her past experience as a sexual assault survivor. According to a recent report from Politico, the ban came “around the time that sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh” and has since included stories surrounding the recent allegations levied against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and news that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is also a survivor of sexual assault. Even as recently as last Monday, Sonmez was reportedly asked to take herself off a story regarding allegations of sexual assault and blackmail against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. “They continue to prevent me from fully doing my job, by barring me from covering sexual assault — an action so harmful that I haven’t been able to work for much of the past two weeks,” Sonmez tweeted on Friday. “[I] am taking sick leave next week and have experienced a recurrence of the same debilitating symptoms that I had when I came forward about my assault 3 years ago.” Refinery29 reached out to both The Washington Post and Sonmez for comment. Sonmez declined to comment and The Post did not respond back by the time of publication. This is hardly the first time a newsroom or publication has considered those with certain experiences, backgrounds, or ethnicities to be fundamentally unqualified to cover a story. In the aftermath of the mass shooting in Atlanta on March 16 that left eight dead, including six Asian American women, a question surfaced as to whether or not Asian reporters were “too biased” to cover it. Alexis Johnson, a reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, says she was banned from covering Black Lives Matter protests for a perceived “bias.” But rarely are these same bias concerns extended to white people when covering white supremacy, mass shootings carried out by white domestic terrorists, or any other story that centers the lived experiences of white people. To argue that a person’s lived experiences — especially if they are traumatic or not rooted in white patriarchy — somehow diminish their capacity to cover a story adequately and with nuance is to argue that you have to be a white, cis, male reporter in order to be a good reporter. According to survivor activists, severely limiting the job of a reporter because they have experienced sexual assault further harms not only that reporter but survivors as a whole. “I am grateful to see The Washington Post supporting Seung Min Kim. I hope this pattern continues and other outlets do the same for staffers who share their stories,” Alison Turkos, multiple rape survivor, activist, and writer, tells Refinery29. “However, The Washington Post must name and repair the harm they caused Felicia Sonmez. We cannot value one survivor story over another. We must lift up and value all survivor experiences. The world cannot value survivor-victim silence over our safety.” When one in five women and one in 71 men experience an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime, chances are high that every newsroom in this country has women — and men — who identify as either victims or survivors. To hold the trauma inflicted upon them by others against them does not just stifle them professionally, but continues to allow reporting of sexual assault to de-center the victim and perpetuate a culture of silence, shame, and stigma. Furthermore, it stops survivors from being able to do what many of us couldn’t or chose not to do for ourselves: help bring stories of gender-based violence out from the shadows and into the light of day. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?AOC Is Now Calling On Cuomo To ResignCuomo Should Be Held Accountable By His Own PartyFBI Under Fire For Brett Kavanaugh Investigation

  • SolarWinds hack reportedly accessed emails for key DHS officials

    SolarWinds hackers reportedly compromised the email of Homeland Security officials, including acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

  • U.S. religious-rights official says she is 'flattered' to be target of China sanctions

    A U.S. religious-rights official said she was "flattered" to be the target of Chinese government sanctions stemming from a dispute between the two countries over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims, which Washington has described as genocide. The United States on Saturday condemned China's sanctions against two Americans and a Canadian lawmaker, which followed those imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada last week for what they say are violations of the rights of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities China's western region of Xinjiang. Beijing sanctioned the chair and vice chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Gayle Manchin and Tony Perkins, banning them from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau.

  • Washington Post Reporter Says Paper Has Rescinded Ban on Her Covering Sexual Assault

    The Washington Post rescinded its ban on journalist Felicia Sonmez covering sexual assault, she announced Monday. Sonmez and her colleagues publicly lobbied over the weekend for the ban — put in place after she divulged that she is a survivor — to be lifted. “Hi all. I’ve been told by my editors that the Post is rescinding its ban. This is good news, but it’s unfortunate that it had to come at such a high emotional toll, and after my distress was dismissed for years. I’m taking time to rest and process. Thank you for your support,” she tweeted. “I’m not planning on going anywhere. The Washington Post needs to do better. I just want to do my job,” Sonmez tweeted on Sunday, tagging editors Steven Ginsberg, Cameron Barr, Lori Montgomery and Peter Wallsten. A representative for The Washington Post did not immediately return a request for comment on the outcry or the revocation of the ban. Sonmez wrote on Twitter — and retweeted a Politico article outlining — that she had been barred from covering sexual assault as a national politics reporter for the paper over a concern that her byline would create, she said, “the appearance of a conflict of interest.” She called the action “harmful” and noted it’s resulted in her not being able to work much — as she’s had to remove herself from numerous stories of high-profile politicians being accused of sexual misconduct — and has led her to take sick leave to deal with recurring trauma symptoms. Also Read: Reinstated Washington Post Reporter Calls Out Top Editor Marty Baron Over Kobe Bryant Tweet Suspension The Politico piece, published Sunday, went deeper, highlighting Sonmez’s public criticism over editors’ support for colleague Seung Min Kim last month after she became the target of “racist and sexist attacks” on Twitter. When Vanity Fair ran a piece last week quoting Ginsberg discussing the need for supporting female journalists who face hostility online, Sonmez tweeted, “Wish the same Post editor who is quoted in this piece supported me when I was doxxed and had to leave my home.” Last year, following the death of Kobe Bryant, Sonmez was suspended for tweeting the link to a factual article about Bryant’s 2003 rape case. Prior to the suspension, Sonmez received death threats and was forced to leave her home and stay in a hotel. She was reinstated after outcry from the public and her Post colleagues, including the paper’s union. On Sunday and Monday, there was similar rallying around the reporter while she was out on her scheduled leave. Numerous readers and media peers criticized the Post for “bad judgement” and what, they said, amounted to “discrimination against a sexual assault survivor.” Washington Post climate reporter Sarah Kaplan offered support, writing, “Having survived sexual assault, or racism, or other forms of discrimination is no more a ‘bias’ than being white, male & privileged. Speaking out about these experiences is courageous and honest — two things news orgs should value. Felicia deserves better. All workers do.” Amy B. Wang, another national politics reporter at the paper, added, “One of the many reasons I admire @feliciasonmez is her courage to speak out about all types of injustices when it would be far easier to remain silent. This punishment was and continues to be appalling.” Kim Bellware, a national news reporter at the Post, argued that not only is Sonmez “a true pro who is tough, fair and sensitive all at once,” but that sexual assault coverage is best presented to readers by a reporter with those characteristics, so sidelining Sonmez is a disservice to them. Sonmez spoke out again Monday, thanking readers and colleagues for their support. Read original story Washington Post Reporter Says Paper Has Rescinded Ban on Her Covering Sexual Assault At TheWrap

  • Why did the Washington Post ban a sexual assault survivor from reporting on rape?

    The newspaper wouldn’t let Felicia Sonmez cover stories about sexual misconduct. That policy was to the Post’s detriment ‘The Post’s decision to interpret a reporter’s personal history as necessitating an artificial limit to her professional opportunities echoes several broader questions facing national news organizations.’ Photograph: Pablo Martínez Monsiváis/AP Felicia Sonmez had to flee her home. In early 2020, after the death of the basketball player Kobe Bryant, Sonmez, a longtime breaking news reporter at the Washington Post, tweeted a link to a Daily Beast story about the 2003 rape allegation against Bryant. The tweet had no commentary and no editorializing by Sonmez, and yet on the day it appeared online, it was a lonely acknowledgment of Bryant’s compromised legacy amid a sea of uncritical praise for the dead athlete. In response, the reporter received a deluge of abuse from Bryant’s fans. They were angry at what they saw as Sonmez besmirching Bryant’s memory by acknowledging the accusation that he had been sexually violent towards a Colorado woman; they were willing to avenge this disrespect, or so they claimed, with more violence against women. The name-calling escalated into threats, and some of those threats seemed credible. Her home address was published online. For her own safety, Sonmez went briefly into hiding. The story is sadly familiar to female journalists, who face harassment, threats, stalking, and other digital hostility as a strange and uncompensated condition of their jobs. But in many cases, these female journalists are defended by their employers. Such was the case for Taylor Lorenz, a New York Times reporter on digital culture who was targeted by Tucker Carlson and other rightwing instigators last month: the Times issued a statement standing by their reporter, and condemning the attacks against her. Not so for Sonmez at the Post. If anything, the paper’s leadership seemed to be echoing the complaints of her harassers. “A real lack of judgment to tweet this,” Marty Baron, the Post’s executive editor, wrote to Sonmez in an email, which contained a screenshot of Sonmez’ tweet. “Please stop. You’re hurting the institution by doing this.” Shortly thereafter, Barron suspended Sonmez from the Post as punishment for the tweet. She was not reinstated until a groundswell of support from hundreds of other reporters embarrassed the Post into retracting their decision. In the end, she was cleared to go back to work, but not until Sonmez had been put through a needless and cruel ordeal, one in which she not only feared for her life, but was also made to fear for her job – all for the offense of acknowledging sexual violence. Marty Barron suspended reporter Felicia Sonmez from the Post as punishment for her tweet about Kobe Bryant. Photograph: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images As awful as it was, the incident in the aftermath of the Bryant tweet was not the first time Sonmez had been subjected to a gendered indignity by the Washington Post. In reporting that was published on Sunday night, Politico confirmed what has long been an open secret in media circles: under Baron, the Post implemented a policy whereby Sonmez, because she has publicly disclosed a past experience of sexual abuse, is prohibited from working on stories that contain a sexual misconduct component. Sonmez first came forward as a survivor of sexual violence in the spring of 2018, when she wrote of being attacked by a colleague she had had worked alongside in China. Her descriptions of the man’s conduct mirrored allegations made by other women. But the exposure of coming forward subjected Sonmez to a new ordeal: public scrutiny, some of it hostile. A libertarian magazine published a long piece arguing that the fate of Sonmez’ attacker, who resigned from his job after an investigation, was an example of #MeToo gone too far – the piece was amplified by conservative media personalities. Then, at the Post, Sonmez was informed that because of her past history, and her public statements about it, she would not be permitted to cover stories that pertained to sexual violence. And so Sonmez found herself proscribed from writing about a topic that, as a breaking news reporter, has been a core component of many of the stories for which she would have been a natural fit. She was not permitted to write about Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. She was not able to write about AOC’s livestream in the wake of the 6 January Capitol insurrection. She has not been able to write about the harassment allegations against the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo. Sonmez has repeatedly petitioned the Post to rescind the prohibition on what she is allowed to cover. “It is humiliating to again and again have to tell my colleagues and editors that I am not allowed to do my job fully because I was assaulted,” she wrote in one such request, last May. The Post has refused. According to Sonmez’s Twitter, the Post has posited a curious rationale for the ban, claiming that they do not feel that Sonmez’ personal history would make her biased in her coverage of sexual violence – and indeed there seem to be no complaints about the quality of her work – but that other people would perceive her as biased. Indeed, the Post’s decisions about Sonmez seem to have been motivated largely by social media pressures and the fear of bad press. According to someone with knowledge of the ban, Sonmez was initially banned from covering stories with a sexual violence component in the late summer of 2018, after her alleged attacker made a series of public complaints about her. The ban was lifted for a time, but then reinstated in 2019 after the article in the libertarian magazine garnered Sonmez negative attention from rightwing media. When Twitter users didn’t like her reference to sexual assault allegations against Kobe Bryant, she was suspended. When other journalists didn’t like her suspension, her suspension was lifted. This week, after news of the ban broke on Politico, journalists expressed their support of Sonmez and their opposition to the policy online. The ban was lifted in response, and the Post says that Sonmez is now allowed to report on sexual abuse stories, if she wishes. That’s for now. But how long until pressures from misogynists and rape apologists – from Sonmez’ attacker, or from the rightwing media, or from those who would excuse sexual violence – persuade them to curtail her career yet again? The Post’s policy is almost certainly shielding other abusers by keeping other women on staff silent about their experiences If we can take the Post at their word that they are worried not about Sonmez’ capacities, but about the perceptions of others, this is a very strange choice. In effect, this rationale is misogyny by proxy, with the Post outsourcing the moral responsibility for a sexist outcome on to their readers. They have to do a sexist thing not because they are sexist, but because other people are sexist, and those other people might be mad if the Post does not enforce a sexist outcome. The Post’s account of their own choices regarding Sonmez’ work, then, is that in personnel decisions, they defer to what they imagine are their readers worst impulses, and therefore are obligated to reproduces the bigotries of the public. The Post’s decision to interpret Sonmez’ personal history as necessitating an artificial limit to her professional opportunities echoes several broader questions facing national news organizations. To what extent is objectivity possible, and what should it look like in an era when accurate reporting undermines any attempt at partisan balance? To what extent can reporters express themselves online without compromising the perceived objectivity of their news organizations? How can the news media grapple with the asymmetric aggression of rightwing internet trolls, whose attacks on female journalists, in particular, can impose intolerable working conditions and skew coverage from other outlets? These are serious questions facing news organizations, ones that there are no simple answers for. But these questions are not asked with the same seriousness or skepticism of every reporter, and the subject matter that Sonmez is allegedly not equipped to cover is not subject to the same standards of scrutiny as other subjects. Instead, the Post’s policy forbidding a sexual violence survivor from covering any stories that pertain to sexual violence can be understood as part of a long cultural legacy that seeks to depict women who come forward with sexual abuse claims as delusional, untrustworthy or incompetent. This legacy has been reproduced in culture and in law. In criminal cases, sexual violence has been subjected to a higher standard of evidence than other violent crimes, and a woman’s testimony regarding her own experiences of sexual violence has been treated with particular skepticism. Until recently, laws in most states dictated that such testimony from women was inadmissible unless it could be corroborated by another witness – something not required for other crimes – and judges were required to issue special instructions to juries directing them to treat an accusing woman’s account as less credible than other kinds of testimony. These laws have been eradicated thanks to the hard work of feminist lawyers and activists, but the cultural attitudes they reflected still persist: women who have been sexually assaulted are still frequently deemed unable to testify to their own experience, either because they are presumed to be lying, or, more insidiously, because they are deemed too sensitive, too traumatized, or too damaged to fairly and accurately assess the world around them. This seems to be what has happened to Sonmez at the Post: since she seems so confident that what happened to her was wrong, the paper does not trust her judgment on other matters. The Post policy on Sonmez’ work raises questions for media, but it also raises questions for our hierarchies of knowledge. Who do we deem too damaged by the world to accurately interpret it? Whose experience do we count as a virtue, and whose do we count as a contaminant? What kinds of experience – and by extension, what kinds of knowledge – are considered is dangerous to have? The idea that having experienced sexual violence renders someone incapable of reporting on it fairly is only possible to hold if you have a very particular understanding of what that experience does to a woman’s intellect. Part of the reason why Sonmez’ story resonates so deeply with the women who have learned about what happened to her at the Post is that her experience confirms their worst fears about how those around them would respond if they were honest about their own experiences of sexual violence: that they would be thought of as damaged, unreliable, too fragile or too fraught to be seen for their full capacities. In reality, women contain multitudes – they can contain the sadness and anger over what happened to them in the past, alongside an intellect, a sense of judgment, and a keen responsibility towards other aspects of their lives. This balance is not superhuman or even uncommon; it is one that adults strike every day. The Post’s policy seems to preclude it, at least for sexual violence survivors, and that is to the paper’s detriment. When men have personal experience with a subject, we do not call that bias. We call it expertise In addition to curtailing what would likely be more nuanced and sensitive reporting from Sonmez on these stories, the Post’s policy is almost certainly shielding other abusers by keeping other women on the Post’s staff silent about their experiences – having seen the example that was made of Sonmez, they can understand quite clearly that they have a choice between telling the truth or fulfilling their professional ambitions. This is a loss for sexual misconduct stories, since women who are survivors have a particular insight into the issue that others do not. But if anything, the experience of sexual violence makes women who have gone through it not biased, but informed. It grants them a real and hard-won awareness of how sexual violence really works – not as it is depicted in movies and myths, but as it is experienced by those involved. It grants them a sense of the complexities of sexual violence, and it drives home the impact of the assaults themselves, and of coming forward. The idea that experience would equal bias is contradicted by the reality of how writers and reporters learn. It’s hard to imagine that anyone, let alone the editors of the Washington Post, would be confused about this if it were any other subject besides sexual violence in question. After all, when men have personal experience with a subject, we do not call that bias. We call it expertise.

  • This NYFW Show Aims to Reclaim the Question All Too Familiar For Sexual Assault Survivors

    "What are you wearing?" It's an exciting question you hear over and over again on the red carpet and at fashion shows.

  • Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

    Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin on a late-race restart sprint to win the first dirt track Cup race in more than a half century.

  • 'I wasn’t seeing a senator at the border, I was looking at someone that resembles a QAnon conspiracy theorist'

    Investigative journalist and author of “Hatemonger” Jean Guerrero and Vice correspondent and author of “Finding Latinx” Paola Ramos joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. They discuss the spreading of conspiracy theories about the border by pro-Trump influencers and Republican lawmakers and its dangerous impacts on the migrants in need.

  • Best Camping Tables for Cooking, Storage, and More

    When it comes to serving food or storing gear, nothing beats the convenience of a portable camping table. A proper table is an essential piece of any car camping kit, and investing in a quality piece of equipment will turn your new table into a more versatile product that can be used for picnics, backyard gatherings, tailgates, and more. Camping tables are not only essential for cooking and serving food, they’re also a great way to encourage socializing in a big group.

  • Demi Lovato Opened Up About Her Sexual Assault as a Teen—and How It Was Ignored

    Though she told "somebody of power," her cry for help went unanswered.

  • Rep. Roy on what Biden doesn't want Americans to know about border crisis

    Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy and former ICE Acting Director Tom Homan break down what lawmakers are seeing firsthand at the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • Deutsche Bank CEO gives up oversight of investment bank in revamp

    Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing will hand over oversight of the investment and corporate bank to board member Fabrizio Campelli, the German bank said on Monday, as part of an overhaul of the management board. The move is likely to reassure regulators, who worried that Sewing had too much on his plate, potentially leaving the investment bank open to operational hazards.

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.

  • Michigan basketball's Isaiah Livers is officially out for the season, CBS Sports reports

    Prior to tipoff of Michigan's Sweet 16 matchup with Florida State, Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports reported that Isaiah Livers is out for the season.

  • Lara Trump, Mulling a Senate Run, Joins Fox News as Contributor

    Lara Trump, the Trump family member whose representation of her famous father-in-law helped her gain traction in conservative circles, has joined Fox News Channel as a contributor. “I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning. “You guys know, it […]

  • Big Sky producers debated how soon to kill off Ryan Phillippe

    That big twist wasn't always in the pilot.

  • Thousands of women are sharing stories of sexual harassment and assault at school

    Rape culture is a huge problem within both public and private schools – why isn't it being dealt with?

  • The Pros and Cons of a Dip Powder Manicure

    Within the last 20 years, gel and acrylic manicures have been rising in popularity because they can last up to two weeks. But there is another method making the manicure rounds: dip-powdered nails.

  • Pa. mom of 6 killed in North Carolina road rage shooting: Police

    A Pennsylvania family is receiving an outpouring of donations after 47-year-old Julie Eberly, a mother of six, was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina on Thursday.

  • Raised fists, kneeling during anthem OK at US Olympic trials

    The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee will not sanction athletes for raising their fists or kneeling during the national anthem at Olympic trials, previewing a contentious policy it expects to stick to when many of those same athletes head to Tokyo this summer. The USOPC released a nine-page document Tuesday to offer guidance about the sort of “racial and social demonstrations” that will and won't be allowed by the hundreds who will compete in coming months for spots on the U.S. team. Many U.S. athletes have spearheaded the call for more freedom in using their platform at the Olympics to advance social justice causes.