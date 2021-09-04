Washington Post Rips Kevin McCarthy, GOP's 'Pitiful Path' To Jan. 6 'Trutherism'

The editorial board of the Washington Post took House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to task in a blistering essay on Friday, slamming the top House Republican for warning companies against cooperating with the House investigation into the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

McCarthy warned this week that a future GOP majority in the House “will not forget” the actions of telecoms and social media companies who have been asked to preserve the records of certain listed individuals amid the probe into the Jan. 6 violence.

The threat sparked widespread outrage and prompted an ethics complaint from watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

In its editorial, the Post’s board revisited McCarthy and the GOP’s “pitiful path” to Jan. 6 “trutherism” and clammed his attempts to undermine the congressional inquiry.

“Mr. McCarthy should be defending Congress’s prerogative to investigate, not trying to curb it with threats and bullying,” the editorial concluded. “His fevered reaction can only prompt questions about what he and members of the House GOP caucus seek to hide.”

