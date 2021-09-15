Washington Post Thinks Gov. Ron DeSantis Just Sank To A ‘Jaw-Dropping’ New Low

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has plunged to new depths, the editorial board of The Washington Post argued in a critical essay published Tuesday.

The newspaper’s board said the Donald Trump loyalist had sunk to “a jaw-dropping level of cynicism” by aligning himself with misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, campaigning against mask mandates and announcing fines for local governments who impose vaccine mandates on staff.

DeSantis is trying to cast himself “as a defender of personal freedom,” said the board. But he’s actually just adding “ to the vaccine hesitancy that has become a major roadblock to greater immunity and ending the pandemic,” it added.

“Mr. DeSantis harbors national political ambitions. But what he’s displaying here is crass opportunism and disregard for the greater good,” the board concluded.

“As he stokes the ignorance and misguided impulses of some in the Republican base, he is acting against the very tools needed to save lives and stop the pandemic.”

Read the full editorial here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...