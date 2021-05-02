Washington Post, New York Times and NBC News retract reports on FBI Giuliani briefing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orion Rummler
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Times, Washington Post, and NBC News issued corrections on Saturday to clarify that Rudy Giuliani did not receive advance warning from the FBI that he was the target of a Russian influence campaign.

Why it matters: The corrections, which follow extensive reporting from the outlets to outline Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, come after federal investigators searched Giuliani's apartment last week as part of a probe on whether his Ukraine lobbying on behalf of former President Trump broke federal law.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

State of play: "An earlier version of this story, published Thursday, incorrectly reported that One America News was warned by the FBI that it was the target of a Russian influence operation," read the Post's correction.

  • "That version also said the FBI had provided a similar warning to Rudolph W. Giuliani, which he has since disputed. This version has been corrected to remove assertions that OAN and Giuliani received the warnings."

According to CNN, NBC said its story "was based on a source familiar with the matter, but a second source now says the briefing was only prepared for Giuliani and not delivered to him, in part over concerns it might complicate the criminal investigation of Giuliani."

The backdrop: The Office of the Director of National Intelligence found that Putin "had purview over" the activities of Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach, a former associate of Giuliani — which included the two men meeting to discuss Biden's and his son Hunter's dealings in Ukraine.

  • The FBI was made aware in late 2019 that Giuliani "was the target of a Russian influence operation aimed at circulating falsehoods intended to damage President Biden politically ahead of last year’s election," per the Post, which first reported the story.

  • Giuliani denied any wrongdoing in a statement and argued the search warrants demonstrated a “corrupt double standard” from the Justice Department, per the Times.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech

    Joe Biden called North Korea's nuclear program a 'serious threat,' which an official said, 'reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy.'

  • Marco Rubio left furious after his own typo kills off his amendment to water bill

    The senator complains political partisanship is out of control

  • Prosecutor investigated over Capitol riot interview leaves DOJ

    The former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, who was under investigation over comments he made about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has left the Justice Department, AP reported Friday. The big picture: Michael Sherwin suggested in a CBS "60 Minutes" interview that some of the rioters could face rarely-used charges of sedition, echoing comments he had made previously at news conferences. Days before the interview aired in March, Sherwin was replaced as the top prosecutor in Washington, according to AP. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: Sherwin's comments drew heat from U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who's overseeing one of the conspiracy cases stemming from the Jan. 6 riot, AP reported. “These types of statements in the media have the potential to affect the jury pool and the rights of these defendants,” Mehta said, adding that further press statements by the DOJ could lead to a gag order or sanctions.A person familiar with the matter told AP that senior Justice officials never forbade Sherwin from speaking with reporters, and had asked him to discuss the investigation at news conferences.Between the lines: Since Sherwin is no longer employed by the DOJ, he can't be subject to disciplinary actions from the Office of Professional Responsibility, per AP.It's unclear if the investigation into Sherwin's "60 Minutes" interview will continue. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be freed once arms debt is paid, Iranian official says

    Iran claimed on Sunday that a deal had been reached on exchanging British and American prisoners - including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe - for Iranian prisoners and funds, but the United States promptly dismissed the reports as false. According to Iranian state TV, an unnamed Iranian official claimed that a deal had been finalised where Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be released as soon as the UK repays a 1970s-era arms debt. The official also claimed that Tehran and Washington have agreed on a deal to swap prisoners and to release Iranian funds held in the United States. "The release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in exchange for the UK's payment of its 400 million pound-debt to Iran has also been finalized," the official said. However, the UK played down those report and said discussions were ongoing, while the United States said reports of a US-Iran prisoner swap were "not true". A spokesman for the UK Foreign Office said: "We continue to explore options to resolve this 40-year-old case and will not comment further as legal discussions are ongoing." A US state department spokesman said: "Reports that a prisoner swap deal has been reached with Iran are not true. As we have said, we always raise the cases of Americans detained or missing in Iran. We will not stop until we are able to reunite them with their families." Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said the US had "not yet reached agreement" with Iran, adding that "there's still fair distance to travel to close the remaining gaps." Tulip Siddiq, the Labour MP who is in close contact with Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family, also said there had been no confirmation so far. "I am aware there are news reports circulating about the debt being paid to #FreeNazanin. I have spoken to her family and they have heard nothing confirming any of these rumours," she wrote on Twitter. Mz Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already completed a five-year prison sentence in Iran on dubious spying charges. She was also sentenced to an additional year in prison last week on charges of plotting to overthrow the Islamic Republic, which she also strongly denies. This is a breaking story. More to follow.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris confirms role as new chair of National Space Council, saying she is 'honored' to take up the role

    "As I've said before: In America, when we shoot for the moon, we plant our flag on it. I am honored to lead our National Space Council," Kamala Harris tweeted.

  • Iranian foreign minister apologizes for leaked comments

    Iran’s foreign minister apologized Sunday for recorded comments that were leaked to the public last week, creating a firestorm in Iran less than two months before presidential elections. The recordings of Mohammad Javad Zarif included frank comments on powerful late Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone strike in 2020. The attack at the time brought the U.S. and Iran to the brink of war.

  • Country optimistic after Biden’s 1st 100 days: POLL

    President Joe Biden completes his first hundred days in office with a country that is more optimistic about the coming year, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. Shortly before the 2016 election catapulted Donald Trump to the Oval Office, only 42% of Americans were optimistic about the future, compared to 52% who were pessimistic. Biden is betting on a lofty agenda to maintain momentum and set up Democrats for success in next year's midterms, while the GOP is hoping that voters perceive an overreach and the president's policies become an electoral anchor.

  • CNN’s Jim Acosta calls Fox News ‘the bulls**** factory’ over coverage of fake Kamala Harris story

    Right-wing media and prominent Republicans continue to amplify bogus story from New York Post

  • Letters to the Editor: Using our coastal waters as a DDT dump is criminal. Prosecute the offenders

    A veterinarian says the presence of toxic chemicals such as DDT in seawater causes cancer in marine mammals and affects humans too.

  • Watch astronauts splash down to Earth safely aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon

    SpaceX's Crew Dragon Resilience, carrying four astronauts back to Earth from the International Space Station, splashed down safely just before 3 a.m. ET on Sunday morning off the coast of Panama City, Florida. It was the first nighttime splashdown for NASA astronauts since the return of Apollo 8 in 1968. Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, @AstroVicGlover, @Astro_illini, Shannon Walker, and @Astro_Soichi! pic.twitter.com/jEVQMyOgQT — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 2, 2021 NASA's Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi of Japan's JAXA are reportedly in "in great shape and great spirits" after spending 168 days orbiting Earth. "For those of you enrolled in our frequent flier program, you have earned 68 million miles on this voyage," Michael Heiman, a SpaceX mission control official, joked. "We'll take those miles. Are they transferable?" Hopkins replied. With their landing the crew successfully completed the first round-trip operational mission for NASA led by a private company. "I'd just like to say quite frankly, you all are changing the world," Hopkins said as SpaceX personnel prepared to open the side hatch of the capsule. “On behalf of Crew-1 and our families, we just want to say thank you...It’s amazing what can be accomplished when people come together. Y’all are changing the world. Congratulations. It’s great to be back.” – NASA Astronaut Mike Hopkins (@Astro_illini) pic.twitter.com/6Bxpwp79ly — NASA (@NASA) May 2, 2021 SpaceX and NASA now have regularly scheduled human shuttles to and from space, The Wall Street Journal notes. Read more at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutMitt Romney, Republican sphinx

  • Trump-backed candidate heads to runoff in Texas special congressional election

    A Texas Republican backed by former President Donald Trump has advanced to a runoff election to fill a U.S. House of Representatives vacancy left by the death of her husband, while Democrats appeared in danger of being shut out of the contest. Susan Wright, whose husband Ron Wright in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die of COVID-19, was the top vote-getter on Saturday in a crowded field of 23 candidates vying to represent the state's 6th Congressional District. Wright appeared likely to face another Republican in the expected runoff in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs, a longtime Republican-held district.

  • Giuliani search warrant resolved Justice Department dispute

    The question of whether to serve a search warrant for Rudy Giuliani's records simmered inside the Justice Department in the waning months of the Trump administration, dividing officials in New York and Washington and remaining unresolved for a new leadership team to sort out. On Wednesday, federal agents raided the home and office of former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, collecting phones and computers as part of their probe into whether he broke U.S. lobbying laws by failing to register as a foreign agent related to his work. It’s not clear exactly why Justice Department officials chose this particular moment to strike, but it wasn't out of character for the agency under new Attorney General Merrick Garland.

  • After 17 years of hiding, large swarm of Brood X cicadas expected to emerge

    Starting next week, billions of Brood X cicadas will begin their assault on nearly all of the country, east of the Mississippi River. They've been lying in wait for 17 years until the time and temperature is right to begin their deafening descent upon millions of Americans. Meteorologist and CBS News climate specialist Jeff Berardelli reports.

  • A thyroid medicine’s third recall: It’s too weak and 43 people had ‘serious’ problems

    Acella Pharmaceuticals can’t seem to get it’s thyroid medicine right.

  • The Patriots draft S Joshuah Bledsoe in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL draft

    Bill Belichick adds even more depth to his safety room.

  • Kayla Harrison expects Larissa Pacheco to be toughest challenge again this PFL season

    Despite the new additions to PFL's women's lightweight roster, Kayla Harrison is expecting a familiar foe to be her toughest outing.

  • Harvick, Hamlin still looking for a win heading to Kansas

    Kevin Harvick learned the importance of survival when you don't have the best car early in his racing career, whether it was in go-karts as a kid or late models in the long-defunct NASCAR Southwest Tour in the early 1990s. “When you have a 15th-place car and you can finish 10th with it,” Harvick explained, “that's a victory.” Brad Keselowski made it nine winners through the first 10 races last weekend at Talladega with an overtime pass for the victory.

  • FBI prepared briefing for Giuliani warning he was target of Russia, says source

    But the briefing was not delivered, out of concerns that it could complicate the criminal investigation into the former New York City mayor.

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September

  • Rudy Giuliani raid has left Trump allies worried about what may come next, report says

    Prosecutors said to be investigating whether former New York mayor was responsible for firing of US ambassador to Ukraine