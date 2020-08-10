    Advertisement

    Washington Prime Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

    The real estate investment trust, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it had funds from operations of $1.8 million, or 1 cent per share, in the period.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had a loss of $82.1 million, or 43 cents per share.

    The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $98.8 million in the period.

    In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 82 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.65.

