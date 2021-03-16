Washington Prime Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $42.3 million, or $1.69 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $111.4 million, or $5.24 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $149.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $110.4 million, or $4.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $524.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.91. A year ago, they were trading at $11.79.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WPG

