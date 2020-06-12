Washington protesters sue Donald Trump and other officials over violent clearing for photo op

A number of protesters are suing Donald Trump and other officials over their treatment during a George Floyd demonstration at Lafayette Square in Washington on 1 June.

The protesters have filed the suit, reported by Politico, alongside the Washington DC chapter of Black Lives Matter, alleging that their forced clearance from the area while peacefully protesting violated their constitutional rights.

The plaintiffs include Radiya Buchanan, Ann Dagrin, and Lindsay Field, who were all present at the demonstration, who have made the filing against Mr Trump, Attorney General William Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other heads of law enforcement that facilitated the clearing of protesters.

The lawsuit comes following accusations that Mr Trump violently cleared peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square with tear gas and rubber bullets for a photo op at a local church.

The complaint details that the demonstrators are suing Mr Trump and others on the grounds of violation of First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly, Fourth Amendment rights to freedom from unreasonable seizure, and conspiracy to violate civil rights.

“Without provocation, Defendants directed their agents in the US Secret Service, US Park Police, DC National Guard, and US Military Police to fire tear gas, pepper spray capsules, rubber bullets and flash bombs into the crowd to shatter the peaceful gathering, forcing demonstrators to flee the area. Many peaceful demonstrators were injured, some severely, by this unprovoked attack,” the complaint alleges.

The protest outside the White House was only one of hundreds taking place in all 50 states over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in custody after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with his neck for a prolonged period of time.

The death of Floyd has sparked national unrest not only in the US but internationally, with hundreds of thousands of people calling for an end to systemic racism and discrimination against black people.

The incident at Lafayette Square has drawn widespread criticism over Mr Trump’s apparent willingness to use force and military power against protesters seemingly unnecessarily.

Police cleared the crowd just as Mr Trump had vowed that he was a “president of law and order, and an ally of peaceful protesters” in a press conference at the White House acknowledging the Floyd protests.

During the speech Mr Trump also vowed to end violent protests across the country, threatening to deploy “heavily armed” US military troops to cities even if mayors and governors object.

The filing states that the plaintiffs are requesting a declaration that their rights have been violated, an injunction to allow protesters to continue to demonstrate without infringement, punitive damages, and the reimbursement of costs and fees.

The US Department of Justice has been contacted for comment by The Independent.

Read more

Trump claims National Guard called Washington op ‘a walk in the park’

Gen Milley ‘discussed resigning over role in Trump’s church photo op’

How Trump’s pro-police rhetoric could upend policing reform deal

Trump insiders say his campaign is falling apart