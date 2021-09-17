Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke earned $125,000 after his team got bailed out by a last-second penalty

Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Taylor Heinicke led Washington to a comeback victory against the Giants on Thursday.

Thanks to a contract incentive, the win comes with a $125,000 bonus for Heinicke.

Heinicke might need to take his kicker out for a steak dinner.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke led his team to a comeback win on Thursday night and earned himself a $125,000 bonus in the process.

With just five seconds left on the clock and trailing the Giants 29-27, kicker Dustin Hopkins stepped up to the ball for a potential game-winning 48-yard field goal. Hopkins pushed it wide of the uprights, seemingly sealing his team's fate, but Washington was bailed out after referees caught Giants defender Dexter Lawrence jumping offside.

Washington was back from the dead, with one untimed down left to kick again. Now from just 43 yards out, Hopkins sealed the game for Washington.

It's possible that no one was happier with the shocking end to the game than Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who cashed in on a $125,000 contract incentive as a result of the win.

Heinicke began the year as Washington's backup, set to play behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, but after Fitzpatrick went down with an injury in Week 1, Heinicke was promoted to the top job.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Heinicke's contract includes an incentive for $125,000 for every Washington win in which he plays 60% of the snaps.

Heinicke earned every penny of that bonus. Taking the lead of the offense on a short week, Heinicke completed 34 of 46 passes for 336 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. On the drive that eventually ended in the game-winning field goal, Heinicke marched the Washington offense 50 yards in the final two minutes to get his team in position to take the W.

Story continues

Still, had it not been for the Giants' completely unnecessary penalty on what should have been the final play of the game, his incentive would not have cashed.

Heinicke did everything asked of him to lead Washington to victory but still needed a late stroke of luck before the W was secured.

Given that his bonus only came through thanks to Hopkins' final kick, he might owe his kicker a nice steak dinner as a thank you.

Read the original article on Insider