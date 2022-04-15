Washington resumes oil and gas drilling leases on federal land

Naturtal gas drilling pipes in Texas: the US government is to resume selling oil and gas drilling leases on federal land, although on less land than had been expected and at a much higher royalty rate for energy companies (AFP/SPENCER PLATT) (SPENCER PLATT)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

The US government, under pressure to lower gas prices, announced Friday it will resume the sale of leases for oil and gas drilling on federal lands while imposing new conditions, including the first hike in royalties in more than 100 years.

Shortly after coming to office in January 2021, President Joe Biden, who has made fighting climate change one of his priorities during his campaign, had proclaimed a moratorium on grants for new drilling leases on government-owned land and waters, pending a review.

The Interior Department said in a statement that starting next week, it will auction some 173 parcels representing 144,000 acres (58,275 hectares) in nine states after making several changes.

That area is 80 percent less than had been under consideration for leasing.

The administration will also increase the royalties companies much pay on hydrocarbons extracted 12.5 percent -- the rate that had been in place for at least a century -- to 18.75 percent of profits.

Companies interested in drilling will also have to meet new requirements, such as consultation with Native American tribes and compliance with "best available science" for the analysis of greenhouse gas emissions.

"For too long, the federal oil and gas leasing programs have prioritized the wants of extractive industries above local communities, the natural environment, the impact on our air and water, the needs of Tribal Nations," said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the country's first ever Native American cabinet minister.

The move comes as the US president faces down record inflation, especially in gas prices, which is eroding his ratings.

He has been taking initiatives in recent weeks aimed at lowering the price of crude oil, including ordering at the end of March the release of oil from the country's strategic reserve.

The resumption of concessions for oil and gas exploitation on federal lands, however, is not likely to have an immediate impact, as the process can generally taking several years.

The moratorium declared by Biden had already been put on hold by a judge in June 2021 on the basis that the administration needed to obtain congressional approval for such a move.

A few weeks later the government launched an auction of offshore leases in the Gulf of Mexico, which were then canceled by Justice Department in January.

The Department of the Interior also approved thousands of oil and gas permits on federal lands in 2021.

jum/juj/caw

Recommended Stories

  • The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Get Rich, Data Shows

    Sure, your success is connected to your ambition, your talent, and your resources. But might it also be written in the stars? The data suggest a connection. Astrology and spirituality platform Zodiac Story conducted an astrological study based on the richest self-made women in the country, according to the Forbes rankings. And certain patterns emerged, with some signs clearly leading the list in those likeliest to get rich over the course of their lives. Specifically, the study revealed that a p

  • Biden Administration Resumes Oil Leases on Federal Land

    The administration said it would sharply reduce the acreage available for leases and charge higher royalties on the oil and gas produced.

  • U.S. to resume oil, gas drilling on public land despite Biden campaign pledge

    The Biden administration on Friday said it has resumed plans for oil and gas development on federal lands, a move that could break a pledge Joe Biden made while campaigning for president. The plan calls for the government to lease fewer acres for drilling than initially proposed, charge steeper royalties to oil and gas companies, and assess the climate impact of developing the acreage. The announcement by the Interior Department, made late Friday before a holiday weekend, is the latest move to reform the federal oil and gas leasing program since Biden took office in January 2021.

  • Bassist Jason Newsted on why he really quit Metallica ... and why he is still awaiting ‘The Call’

    Metallica's bassist Jason Newsted on overcoming opioids, being a musician, anecdotes about Ozzy Osbourne, why he loves his current Florida residence.

  • Russian warship sunken in Ukraine war may have been carrying a piece of the 'true cross,' a treasured Christian relic

    Russian state media reported in 2020 that the Moskva was readying to receive a piece of the "true cross" for its chapel. Two years on, the ship sank.

  • A British fighter captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared bloodied in an interview on state TV as he repeated Russian propaganda

    Aiden Aslin was fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol when he was reportedly forced to surrender.

  • Biden and Democrats Should Be Absolutely Terrified by New Poll Numbers

    Mario Tama/GettyIn Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises, a character is asked how he went bankrupt. “Gradually, then suddenly” is the reply.This formulation might also help explain how it feels to lose an election. President Joe Biden’s collapse of popular support has been so long coming that a new Quinnipiac poll showing him with just a 33 percent approval rating (!) was greeted mostly with yawns.Dig a little deeper, though, and things are even scarier for Democrats.The Backlash Over Trump’s D

  • Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few

    Leader Kim Jong Un keeps building outwardly glamorous high-rise apartment buildings in the capital, Pyongyang, with the latest being an 80-storey skyscraper completed this week. But defectors and other North Koreans say that unreliable elevators and electricity, poor water supply, and concerns about workmanship mean that historically few people have wanted to live near the top of such structures. "In North Korea, the poor live in penthouses rather than the rich, because lifts are often not working properly, and they cannot pump up water due to the low pressure," said Jung Si-woo, a 31-year-old who defected to neighbouring South Korea in 2017.

  • Historic World War II ship partly sinking in Buffalo, New York

    A historic World War II ship on display at the naval park in Buffalo, New York, was partly sinking Thursday, officials said. "One of our museum ships, the USS

  • Ukraine is using facial recognition to ID dead Russian soldiers and send photos of corpses home to their moms: report

    Facial recognition technology, donated by a controversial US firm, is part of a gruesome campaign to shock everyday Russians into opposing the war.

  • Lonely Putin Is Losing Control of His Own Spiraling Minions

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a series of embarrassing setbacks in trying to capture Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, over the past 40-odd days, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ultimately decided to have his forces retreat, and regroup to go after eastern Ukraine. But his cronies can’t seem to get the picture straight.Putin loyalist Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic—also known as Putin’s “foot soldier”—said on his Telegram account this week that

  • Putin’s Pollock: US seafood imports fuel Russian war machine

    A U.S. ban on seafood imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was supposed to sap billions of dollars from Vladimir Putin’s war machine. Like the U.S. seafood industry, Russian companies rely heavily on China to process their catch. Once there, the seafood can be re-exported to the U.S. as a “product of China” because country of origin labeling isn’t required.

  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein Responds After Colleagues' Accounts That Her Memory Is Deteriorating

    “It’s bad, and it’s getting worse,” a Democratic senator said of the California lawmaker — who said in a statement, "I'm still an effective representative"

  • Florida might lose its fourth insurance company in as many months as lawmakers are polled on special

    Florida has lost three property insurance companies in as many months and could be on the verge of losing another after FedNat insurance was downgraded Friday. Homeowners in Northeast Florida are now beginning to see the double-digit year-over-year rate hike that was once reserved for places like Miami. Ronnie Rohn is 78.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts legislative maps drawn by Republicans

    The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling came three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out election maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

  • Ukrainian police say it appears many of the bodies discovered near Kyiv are civilians that were 'simply executed'

    Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nebytov said the remains of more than 900 civilians have been found in the areas near Ukraine's capital of Kyiv.

  • ‘We Need Ammo. We Need Fraud Examples’: New Texts Reveal Congressional Republicans Were Desperate to Overturn Election

    The Jan. 6 committee is in possession of texts from Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chip Roy urging Mark Meadows to contest Joe Biden's win. "Exhaust every legal and constitutional remedy," Lee wrote

  • Kim gives North Korea's most famous newscaster a luxury home

    Ri Chun Hi, North Korea’s most famous state TV anchor, has announced major events for decades, including nuclear and missile tests and the death of a leader, with an instantly identifiable, passionate voice. The anchor, dubbed the “pink lady” abroad for her bright traditional Korean attire, became the topic of official North Korean media herself Thursday after leader Kim Jong Un gave her a luxurious residence and asked her to continue to serve as the voice of his ruling Workers’ Party. Experts say Kim is providing special treatment to elite North Koreans to boost their loyalty as he grapples with the pandemic, a troubled economy and a stalemate in nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

  • The Republican National Committee's Decision to Withdraw From Future Debates Is No Big Surprise

    I’m not surprised the RNC has withdrawn from its participation in the Commission on Presidential Debates, according to CNN. For a political party whose main point of contention is that their voices are actively being stifled, they sure are ready to retreat from using them in a neutral environment that doesn’t indulge their talking points. For all the talk about staying in echo chambers, only one party requires their candidates to sign a “pledge” to remain inside their own.

  • China under fire as Sri Lanka teeters on brink of default

    Sri Lanka’s Colombo Port City had grand ambitions of creating a modern city-space reminiscent of Dubai - a place for the rich to bring in dollars while largely exempt from tax.