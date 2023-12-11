Washington schools look to boost early readers

Dec. 11—Only a handful of area schools were selected by the state to share in $15 million in science of reading grants by the Indiana Department of Education. Of the 72 school corporations receiving grants in the opening round, only four were in the area and none in Daviess County, but Science of Reading training is being held through Washington Community Schools using different funding.

"Science of Reading is research-based concepts on instructional practices for teaching kids how to read. Kindergarten, first grade, second grade, those are the critical years to develop those readers," said Washington Community Schools Superintendent Kevin Frank. "The state has the IREAD test and they want 95% of third graders passing that. We are on board with it."

Washington's pass rate on the IREAD is around 80%. That's why even though it did not qualify for the grant from the state during this round that they will seek funding in additional rounds. While they wait Frank says the school system has put together $100,000 for its own training.

"We did not get the grant for the training, but we are going ahead and doing Science of Reading training through our School Improvement Grant we received for the Junior High and we are using Title 2 and ESSR funds for Science of Reading training for teachers," said Frank. "We are doing Science of Reading training K through eighth grade."

Frank says Washington has been hit with a couple of challenges to meet the state target numbers for IREAD.

"Last year we were at an 80% pass rate. We can do better than that. We were making gains before COVID. Then with COVID, the learning loss and the disruption in life the rates dropped," he said. "With our EL population it is a priority to get our students reading and close the gap on their reading skills. We know we have done it before and I think we can set the bar even higher. I think it is achievable."

Washington does have a significant Haitian and Latino population. When those kids get involved in school plays a large part on how they will fare on the standardized test.

"We feel the English Second Language kids we get at kindergarten have a good chance at passing IRead," said Frank. "But if it is a kid that has not been in an American school until second grade, it is unlikely we can get that child to pass the IREAD test. If that child stays with us, we feel we can get them proficient by the time they are in junior high school."

"This is not only urgent for individual students because of the longitudinal impact of being able to read by the end of third grade, but can also have a long-term impact on Indiana's economy and throughout our society," said Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner. "To help achieve this goal, we encourage every community to act with urgency to implement evidence-based practices aligned with science of reading."

The Competitive Science of Reading Grant is one of numerous tactical solutions made possible through Indiana's $170 million investment — in partnership with the Lilly Endowment — toward literacy and particularly, science of reading.