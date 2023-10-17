The Washington Spirit and coach Mark Parsons part ways after disappointing finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Spirit have parted ways with coach Mark Parsons after the team narrowly missed the National Women's Soccer League playoffs.

No specific reason was given for the move Tuesday. The Spirit finished the season 7-9-6, losing 1-0 at home in the final match of the season Sunday to the North Carolina Courage. The Courage fell to eighth in the league standings and below the playoff line.

Parsons missed the final game because of yellow card accumulation. Forward Trinity Rodman was sent off with a red card in the 23rd minute and North Carolina's Tyler Lussi scored the game's lone goal in the 25th.

Parsons previously coached the Spirit from 2013-14.

“It has been a privilege to be back in Washington DC and the NWSL this past year. I am proud of the work the players and the staff have put in this season, and I know the Spirit is well-positioned for success moving forward given the foundation that has been built,” Parsons said in a statement.

Parsons also coached the NWSL's Portland Thorns from 2016-21. He served as head coach of the Netherlands' national team in 2022.

“We are grateful for Mark’s contributions in the 2023 season,” said Mark Krikorian, the Spirit’s president of soccer operations. “He helped lay a strong foundation and set us on a path to excellence. We wish him all the best in the future.”

