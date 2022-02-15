Washington state agency burglarized twice in a week, Olympia police say

The state Department of Children, Youth and Families was burglarized twice last week, according to Olympia police.

The thefts were reported Feb. 7 and Feb. 10 in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street Southeast.

On Feb. 7, the reporting party said that someone had broken into the building, likely over the weekend, and stole items from a pallet of electronic equipment that had been declared surplus, Lt. Paul Lower said.

Dell laptop computers and Apple iPhones were among the stolen items.

Then, the agency was reportedly burglarized again sometime overnight between Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, Lower said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what was taken, although the reporting party said an office had been ransacked, he said.

Police think the burglar used a pry bar to open a door just wide enough to unlock the door from the inside.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.