Washington state budget could include $10 million to help reopen Intalco in Whatcom County

More than $10 million is earmarked in a state Senate budget plan to restart the Alcoa Intalco Works aluminum smelter west of Ferndale, and make it more efficient with less pollution, state Sen. Simon Sefzik said in a statement.

Sefzik, a Ferndale Republican, said in statement Wednesday, Feb. 16, that resuming production at the idled plant would provide 700 high-wage jobs that were lost in summer 2020.

“(Whatcom County) did very well in the Senate’s capital budget proposal. I am especially excited about the $10 million appropriation for Intalco. Restart is looking more and more like reality,” Sefzik said in the emailed statement.

“Intalco restart will have a ripple effect throughout our local and state economy, as general prosperity leads to further job creation,” Sefzik said.

Discussions are underway between the Bonneville Power Administration and Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC about supplying power to the curtailed Intalco Works facility, according to previous Bellingham Herald reporting.

But it was unclear whether an agreement can be reached to reopen the plant.

Sefzik said the $10 million from the state would fund efficiency upgrades and pollution-reduction measures.

“(It would make) Intalco one of just two aluminum plants nationally that produce ‘green aluminum,’” Sefzik said.

“Intalco already is one of the cleanest aluminum plants around, because it does not rely on coal-fired electricity. The current plan builds on that, with upgrades that would reduce Intalco’s greenhouse-gas footprint by 90 percent. Intalco deserves a future, and the Legislature is helping make the dream come true,” he said.