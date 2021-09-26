Washington state bus driver stabbed to death in front of elementary school students

Kalhan Rosenblatt
·2 min read

A bus driver in Washington state was fatally stabbed in front of a group of elementary school students riding the bus on Friday, according to police.

The unidentified driver had students from Longfellow Elementary in Pasco, Washington, aboard his bus when an older man boarded and began stabbing the driver, NBC News affiliate NBC Right Now reported.

The driver then lost control of the bus, jumping the curb and crashing into some bushes, the Tri-City Herald reported.

The suspect, who has not been identified, waited at the scene for police to arrive and was taken into custody, according to the Herald. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

No children were physically harmed during the incident, NBC Right Now reported.

In a letter to families, Pasco School District Superintendent Michelle Whitney said the community was devastated by the incident, and said counselors would be available for students and staff.

"We are devastated by the tragic loss of one of our own," Whitney said in a statement. "Our focus right now is on supporting our students and staff who are deeply impacted by this tragedy."

Pasco Mayor Saul Martinez said he was "in deep shock over the senseless death" of the bus driver.

"Tragedies such as Friday's death are difficult to comprehend," Martinez said. "My thoughts are with everyone that has been touched by this death, especially the family of the driver and the students who were impacted. It is one thing to say children are our most precious resource but Friday's incident made it true in a very frightening way."

Martinez said that police would continue to investigate the stabbing. Officials said they planned to release more information on Monday, according to the Herald.

