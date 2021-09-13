Washington state high school cancels 9/11 football tribute over possible offense concerns: Report

A Washington state high school reportedly called off a student-led tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks after an unnamed staffer said the commemoration could "unintentionally cause offense to some who see it differently," according to a report.

The students at Eastlake High School in Sammamish wanted to coordinate the audience to wear red, white, and blue at a patriotic-themed football game but were reportedly blocked, according to Jason Rantz, a radio host on KTTH 770/94.5FM.

A student told Rantz that the unnamed staffer told him the "red, white, and blue was going to be seen as racially insensitive and may affect people in a way that we will not understand and for that reason that we were to change our theme."

SEPT. 11 CRASH SITES REMEMBER THE FALLEN 20 YEARS ON

NEW: Students were set to wear red, white & blue colors at their football game to honor the lives lost on 9/11.



But school staff pulled the plug.



The principal said it could “unintentionally cause offense to some who see it differently.”https://t.co/lAcE5r7N7K — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 12, 2021

The radio station posted a screenshot of an email sent from one of the school's associate principals to inquiring parents, saying she understands the "sacrifice and values our flag represents, but I think they [school leadership] just did not want to unintentionally cause offense to some who see it differently."

"Since it was not a home game, there was no opportunity to have an announcement about Patriots Day and to share why students were dressed in red, white and blue," Shannon Parthemer, the district’s communication director, told the station.

The school's principal, Chris Bede, appeared to be taken "by surprise" at the notice about barring the students from wearing the color-coordinated theme, according to the station added.

Story continues

"I do want to clarify that schools do not have a right to ban students from wearing anything as long as it is not lewd, vulgar, etc. And the theme of red, white, and blue definitely would not fit into that category," Bede reportedly told parents.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner contacted Eastlake High School but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Washington, Football, 9/11, Cancel Culture

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Washington state high school cancels 9/11 football tribute over possible offense concerns: Report