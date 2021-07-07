Washington state homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder on July Fourth, sheriff says

Stephen Sorace
·1 min read

A homeowner in Washington state shot and killed an intoxicated intruder who broke into his house late Sunday on July Fourth, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 7600 block of Hidden Lane NW in Gig Harbor, a city located on the shores of the Puget Sound, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

CALIFORNIA HOMEOWNER FATALLY SHOOTS ARMED INTRUDER, REPORT SAYS

The 48-year-old man had parked his car in the homeowner’s yard, leaving his car door open, and broke a window to the home so he could enter, Q13 FOX reported, citing police.

The homeowner, who police have not named, heard the noise and called 911, according to the report. A 911 dispatcher could hear the intruder yelling and the sound of a scuffle over the phone.

Police said the intruder had started to walk up the stairs toward the homeowner, who was standing at the top with a gun. The homeowner then shot the intruder in the stairwell and informed the 911 dispatcher.

The 48-year-old man died at the scene, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators said the man has a family member who lives in the area and detectives believe he had intended to go there but arrived at the wrong house.

"What’s unfortunate about this case is that the intruder actually has family that lives just a few blocks away," Sgt. Darren Moss told the station. "So, we believe he possibly thought he was at one of their homes."

The homeowner, who police said did not know the intruder, was not taken into custody.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kaseya attack hit up to 1,500 businesses, says CEO

    Up to 1,500 businesses around the world have been affected by a ransomware attack on the U.S. IT firm Kaseya over the weekend.The anonymous hackers who claimed responsibility have demanded $70 million dollars to restore all the affected businesses' data, although they've said they're willing to negotiate.Kaseya's CEO Fred Voccola told Reuters Monday it was hard to estimate just how big the impact of the attack may be, as those primarily affected were customers of Kaseya's customers.He refused to say whether he was ready to take the hackers up on the offer."I can't comment yes, no, or maybe and I'll tell you, the reason for that is, you know, I'm not an expert in this, you know, it's, I'm not a ransom expert. I've never, you know, I don't do this for a living. There are people that do it for a living. We listen to the FBI. We listen to Homeland. We take their advice. And the advice is we have absolutely no comment either way, no one's contacted us."Kaseya sells software tools to IT outsourcing shops - the businesses that often handle back-office work for companies too small to have their own tech departments.One of those tools was hijacked on Friday, allowing hackers to paralyze hundreds of businesses across five continents, from hundreds of supermarkets in Sweden to schools in New Zealand.Voccola said neither he nor investigators had seen any sign of hackers monitoring Kaseya's communications prior to the attack.

  • Solarwatt flexes muscles in home energy storage fight with Shell, Tesla

    Germany's Solarwatt, backed by BMW's billionaire shareholder Stefan Quandt, plans to launch a small module that lets homeowners link rooftop solar panels to power storage batteries and electric vehicles to cut costs. The wallbox allows home owners to control when and how much home-produced photovoltaics (PV) power they store, use to charge their electric vehicles (EVs), or sell to the grid. The move takes aim at Shell-owned sonnen, China's BYD, Germany's E3/DC, EnBW's Senec, LG Chem, Varta and Tesla, which EuPD Research says dominate the home storage market.

  • NYC mayoral race: Eric Adams wins Democratic primary in closely watched race

    Brooklyn borough president and former NYPD officer expected to become city’s next mayor

  • Pentagon cancels JEDI contract with Microsoft amid dispute from Amazon

    Pentagon cancels JEDI contract with Microsoft amid dispute from Amazon

  • White supremacist group based in Dallas-Fort Worth chased out of Philly, news reports say

    Patriot Front is categorized as an anti-Semitic, white supremacist group by the Anti-Defamation League.

  • Melinda Gates could leave Gates Foundation — and use divorce money for her own philanthropy

    The Gateses have also added another $15 billion to its endowment, the foundation announced Wednesday.

  • U.S. Afghanistan withdrawal 90 percent complete, as Taliban continues to makes gains

    As the U.S. exit from Afghanistan continues, the Taliban have been making significant gains in the country's north.

  • Tip leads Frankfort police to family’s missing dog after Lexington van theft

    The family has posted a $1,000 reward for Charlie’s safe return.

  • Fort Worth man arrested in connection with May fatal shooting inside of business

    One customer opened fire on another customer inside of a Fort Worth business, police said.

  • Alleged leader of 6 January riot had Lego model of Capitol and book on hometown militias

    The notebook also suggested the rioter had planned on taking a rifle and ammunition with him to the Capitol

  • Eric Adams Wins NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary

    Jul.07 -- Eric Adams, the winner of New York’s Democratic mayoral primary, pledged to make the city’s recovery from the pandemic a model for the nation. Adams is the former Brooklyn borough president. The AP called the race for Adams, two weeks after the election. Shelly Banjo reports on "Bloomberg Surveillance."

  • Domestic violence isn't about just physical violence – and state laws are beginning to recognize that

    Intimate partner abuse isn't about just physical violence. It's about domination and control. Malte Mueller/Getty ImagesThree or more U.S. women are murdered every day by their current or former intimate partner. That may in part be due to a failure of state laws to capture the full range of behavior that constitutes domestic abuse. The law continues to treat intimate partner violence like a bar fight – considering only what happened in a given incident and not all the prior abuse history, such

  • Trump Leads Class Action Suits Against Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet

    Jul.07 -- Former President&nbsp;Donald Trump is suing Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's Google and their CEOs for blocking him from social media platforms. Trump says it's a pivotal battle to protect freedom of speech. He spoke from his golf club in Bedminster, NJ.

  • President Biden says Cameron Kinley will represent the Navy well in the NFL

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has allowed Cameron Kinley to delay his Navy commission while pursuing his pro football career. Thus, Kinley will go to training camp with the Buccaneers. President Joe Biden was the latest to weigh in on the decision. “I was pleased to learn from Secretary of Defense Austin that he has [more]

  • What rights does a homeowner have in event of a home invasion?

    For the third time in just a week in our region, a homeowner — fearing for their life while at their home — shot and killed an apparent home intruder. The most recent incident happened Tuesday in Fairfield. Two separate other home invasion shootings happened in Modesto last week.

  • Letters to the Editor: 'Land of the free' is a marketing slogan, not America's reality

    Readers discuss an op-ed article on the Founding Fathers who put up slaves as collateral for their creditors.

  • Fairfield police: Intruder shot, killed by homeowner

    A home intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner in Solano County on Tuesday morning, according to Fairfield Police. Authorities say a man "kicked a door off its hinges" at a home in the 600 block of Vintage Valley Drive in Cordelia after knocking and getting no answer at the residence. The intruder then entered the home.

  • Pentagon cancels cloud contract, Universal films head to Peacock, Chobani to go public

    Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's business headlines, including: The Pentagon canceling a $10 billion cloud contract which was subject to a legal dispute between Amazon and Microsoft, Reese Witherspoon's Media Company eyeing a potential sale with multiple suitors interested, Chobani files to go public, and Comcast deciding to streamline its Universal Pictures films quicker to Peacock.

  • Coast Guard: 13 Cubans rescued, others missing off Key West

    The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued 13 people after their boat capsized off of Key West as Tropical Storm Elsa approached, the agency said. The nine men and four women were taken aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis on Tuesday afternoon, some 26 miles (42 kilometers) southeast of Key West, the agency said in a news release. The crew from the Western Carmen contacted watch standers at the Coast Guard's Sector Key West around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to report they had found four people in the water.

  • Teen who filmed George Floyd's murder IDs uncle as innocent man killed during police pursuit

    Police were chasing a carjacked car and collided with another vehicle on the road, killing the driver, police said.