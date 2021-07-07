Washington state homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder on July Fourth, sheriff says

A homeowner in Washington state shot and killed an intoxicated intruder who broke into his house late Sunday on July Fourth, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 7600 block of Hidden Lane NW in Gig Harbor, a city located on the shores of the Puget Sound, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

The 48-year-old man had parked his car in the homeowner’s yard, leaving his car door open, and broke a window to the home so he could enter, Q13 FOX reported, citing police.

The homeowner, who police have not named, heard the noise and called 911, according to the report. A 911 dispatcher could hear the intruder yelling and the sound of a scuffle over the phone.

Police said the intruder had started to walk up the stairs toward the homeowner, who was standing at the top with a gun. The homeowner then shot the intruder in the stairwell and informed the 911 dispatcher.

The 48-year-old man died at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the man has a family member who lives in the area and detectives believe he had intended to go there but arrived at the wrong house.

"What’s unfortunate about this case is that the intruder actually has family that lives just a few blocks away," Sgt. Darren Moss told the station. "So, we believe he possibly thought he was at one of their homes."

The homeowner, who police said did not know the intruder, was not taken into custody.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.