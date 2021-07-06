Washington state inmate escapes jail while taking out trash, sheriff says

An inmate escaped from a Washington state jail over the weekend while taking out the trash, authorities said.

Carlos Camarena, a 25-year-old non-violent offender and jail trustee, brought the garbage to an outside dumpster before ripping off his white jail jumpsuit and running from the Grant County Jail around 5 p.m. Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

MANHUNT FOR WISCONSIN SUSPECT SOUGHT IN EX-GIRLFRIEND'S MURDER HEATS UP AFTER SUV FOUND, ACCOMPLICE ARRESTED

A jail trustee is often an inmate who is given work to perform inside or outside the jail after showing exemplary behavior inside jail, and gets along with other trustees, inmates and correctional officers.

Multiple agencies quickly joined the search for Camarena, including corrections deputies, patrol deputies, the Ephrata Police Department and the Washington State Patrol.

A Moses Lake Police Department K-9 was able to pick up Camarena’s trail after the jailbreak but the escapee was able to get away, the sheriff's office said. He remains on the run.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Camarena was described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 160 pounds.

He was serving a 240-day sentence for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Authorities have asked anyone with information on Camarena’s whereabouts to call police.