Washington state issues order to eradicate 'globally damaging invasive' crabs

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency order to eradicate a European green crab infestation that could disrupt habitats and harm native species.

Inslee ordered the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on Wednesday to begin emergency measures to remove the crabs before they become permanently established, according to the emergency proclamation.

"The European green crab is a globally damaging invasive species that, if they become permanently established, will particularly harm endangered species, impact resources that are part of the cultural identity of the tribes and native peoples, and affect small businesses," the proclamation said.

European green crabs trapped on the Washington coast

Green crabs arrived by ship to the US in the mid-1800s, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. They were blamed for ruining the soft shell clam industry on the East Coast, and El Nino currents carried them to San Francisco Bay, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia in the late 1990s.

The species is a small but mighty predator that poses a threat to Washington's native shellfish like shore crab, clams and small oysters. An exponential increase of green crab was detected in 2021 in Makah Bay, Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay, threatening Washington's coastal resources, according to WDFW.

The University of Washington website said the best form of eradication is aggressive trapping and removal.

"Managing invasions is a bit like preventing wildfires; keep a sharp lookout and respond quickly to small populations before they get too big to control."

