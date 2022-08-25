Washington state man arrested on child pornography charges in Dickinson

Aug. 25—DICKINSON — Austin Edward Johnson Green, 19, was arrested Tuesday evening and subsequently charged with promoting obscenities to a minor. Green, a Washington state native, was living in Dickinson at the time of his arrest.

On August 17, an individual called the Dickinson Police Department to report that Green was engaged in lascivious communications with a minor. Police detectives launched an investigation shortly thereafter. In a press release, the department stated their investigation revealed Green had been in contact with a 12-year-old girl since early July of this year, and that lewd text messages were exchanged.

According to court documents obtained by The Dickinson Press, Green allegedly used his cellphone to send a nude photograph of himself to the child via Snapchat. The document further alleges that he received a picture of her genitals on the same platform. Green remains in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center, where he awaits a bond hearing, tentatively scheduled August 26 for 2 p.m. at the Southwest District Courthouse. The alleged crime is a class C felony that violates section 12.1-27.1-03 of the North Dakota Century Code.

The Dickinson Police Department encouraged parents to monitor internet activities and utilize the parental control

features

available on any devices accessible to their children. Netssmartzkids.org offers interactive games and video lessons that teach children about digital safety. On average 25% of American girls and 7.7% of boys experience some form of

sexual abuse

during their childhood, according the CDC, often at the hands of someone they know.

The U.S. Department of Justice

recommends

parents explain clear guidelines to kids, how to spot red flags, what types of requests are inappropriate and the importance of rejecting them. Predators often frequent social media platforms to ascertain a young person's favorite hangout spots and what their interests are, using that information to groom or abduct them. Privacy settings should be adjusted to prevent potential threats from easily determining a child's location.