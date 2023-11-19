Washington state man 'with blood on his hands' turns himself in, alleges that he killed his mother: police

A Washington state man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother after he turned himself in with "blood on his hands," police said.

According to the Island County Sheriff’s Department (ICSD), at around 10:49 a.m., an anonymous person called 911 to report that a man walking on the street approached them, said he had committed a crime and wanted to report it.

The caller added that the man had, "blood on his hands."

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who appeared to have dried blood on his hands and blood stains on his pants, according to the ICSD.

CA MAN DIES AFTER POLICE CONFRONTATION LINKED TO MOTHER'S STABBING

A Washington state man allegedly approached a stranger on the street and told them that he had committed a crime and wanted to report it.

The man told deputies that he lived a short distance away with his mother and father inside a camp trailer and that his mother was dead.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

According to police, the man allegedly told them that he assaulted his mother, described the injuries he inflicted and where he placed the weapons he used.

A deputy then went to the trailer and began investigating the man's claims.

The victim was found dead inside the trailer she allegedly lived in, according to the Island County Sheriff's Department.

When he arrived at the trailer park, the deputy knocked on the door and waited for a response. After not hearing anyone in the residence, he went inside and found an adult woman lying on the floor.

MOM'S FINAL WORDS TO HUSBAND REVEALED BEFORE TEEN BROTHER-IN-LAW KILLED HER, KIDS: DOCS

The deputy saw blood on the floor and blood on the right side of her neck, police said.

The woman was unresponsive, and she was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies took the 32-year-old man into custody and booked him into the Island County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The victim’s name is not being released until notification of next of kin has been made by the Island County Coroner.





Original article source: Washington state man 'with blood on his hands' turns himself in, alleges that he killed his mother: police