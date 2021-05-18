Washington state man uses second amendment to save neighbors, police say

Bradford Betz
·1 min read

A Washington state man used our second amendment to step in and save his neighbors from a man that police say was going on a violent rampage armed with a metal baton.

Police responded to the 11300 block of 19th Ave SE in Everett around 3:30 p.m. last Monday regarding a report of an "assault with a weapon."

The arriving officers discovered a male in his early 30s who had been shot, Everett police said. He was later taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police the man was walking his dog around the Silver Lake neighborhood when he started yelling and became aggressive towards people – including a grandmother and her young granddaughter.

SECOND AMENDMENT SANCTUARIES FACING 1ST COURT TEST IN OREGON

Several bystanders tried to intervene but the man pepper sprayed them and struck them with a metal baton, police said. Of the interveners was armed and shot the man twice.

The shooter was detained and was cooperative with investigators, police said. Everett Animal Control took possession of the dog for safekeeping.

Fox News reached out to the Everett Police Department who said that the investigation is ongoing and would reveal more details at a later date. No charges have been filed against the alleged gunman by either witnesses or the police department.

Everett is located in northwestern Washington, about 30 miles north of Seattle.

