Washington State Patrol investigating after gun found in student’s backpack

An investigation is underway after a Mullenix Ridge Elementary student brought a loaded gun to school in a backpack.

South Kitsap School District officials said they notified the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office about a student who had brought a loaded gun to school in a backpack.

The student, a child of a Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office employee, was possibly unaware that the gun was in the backpack.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said its initial investigation indicates the child’s caregiver might have “accidentally” given the student the wrong backpack, in which the caregiver and the child were unaware the gun was inside.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said they asked WSP to investigate to maintain impartiality and transparency.

Once WSP finishes its investigation, the sheriff’s office will then conduct an internal investigation into what happened, officials said.