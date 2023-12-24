Washington State Patrol issues alert for missing Lacey man

The Washington State Patrol has issued a missing persons alert for a Lacey man with an intellectual disability.

The alert was issued on behalf of Lacey police.

Adam Jacob, 26, was last seen on foot in the area of Mary Lou Street Southeast early Saturday morning. Mary Lou Street is south of Pacific Avenue and west of Sleater Kinney Road near the Chehalis Western Trail.

Jacob is described as 5-foot-7, 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Because of his intellectual disability, Jacob is unable to return to safety without assistance, according to State Patrol.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call 911.

Not only are Lacey police looking for Jacob, they also are looking for Jeremy Bryan Beck.