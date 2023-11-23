Washington State Patrol responds to fatal hit-and-run collision in Kitsap County

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

A person is dead after a hit-and-run collision in Kitsap County Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 1 a.m., troopers responded to the reported collision on State Route 3 at Sunnyslope.

SR 3 was closed in both directions for the fatal collision.

Troopers did say the causing vehicle was found a short time later, not too far from the scene of the crash.

Just after 6 a.m., the roadway was reopened to traffic.

