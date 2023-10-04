Washington state Proud Boy found guilty of felony charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Vancouver, Washington member of the Proud Boys was found guilty on Tuesday of felony charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach at the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Justice Department found 43-year-old Marc Anthony Bru guilty of seven charges.

Bru and others disrupted a joint session of Congress summoned to count the electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Bru marched to the Capitol with a group of about 20 other Proud Boys, and entered the West Plaza, where he confronted police officers wearing riot gear who were trying to hold back the crushing mob, according to government evidence.

Eventually, as an alarm blared, Bru entered the Capitol through an emergency exit, went to the evacuated Senate chamber, and took “celebratory pictures” in the gallery, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia said.

Weeks later, he sent an encrypted message to a Proud Boys prospect that contained his plans for an armed uprising against the Oregon state government, which was modeled after the Jan. 6 riot.

Bru was arrested in Vancouver, Wash. on March 30, 2021.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8, 2024.



