Washington State quarterback Cam Ward chooses NFL Draft instead of Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes will not get their first choice in their quest for a transfer portal quarterback.

Fourth-year junior graduate Cam Ward, the prolific former Washington State and Incarnate Word starter from West Columbia, Texas, announced Monday on social media that he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

“What’s up? It’s Cam Ward and I’ll be declaring for the 2024 draft,’’ was all Ward said on a five-second video.

The Hurricanes, who finished their season 7-6 after losing to Rutgers on Thursday in the Pinstripe Bowl, will now shift to Plan B. That could mean either 6-5, 242-pound dual-threat former Kansas State starter Will Howard or 6-3, 247-pound dual-threat former Arkansas starter KJ Jefferson or, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN, USC transfer Malachi Nelson, would be other prominent UM options.

Both Howard and Jefferson were reportedly UM’s other two finalists after Ward. Thamel reported Monday that Nelson came into the picture.

Ward’s decision had come down to transferring to the University of Miami for his fifth and final season of college football or entering the draft. He previously had Florida State along with Miami in his college transfer option, but according to a Miami Herald source and multiple subsequent reports, he had eliminated FSU before his final decision.

The 6-2, 223-pound Ward has been among the top of nearly every college football outlet’s list of best signal callers available in the transfer portal.

Ward has thrown for 13,874 career yards and 119 touchdowns, with 30 interceptions. He played his first two seasons at Incarnate Word in San Antonio before transferring to Washington State for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Howard entered the transfer portal Nov. 27 and visited Miami and Southern Cal in December. He started 27 of his 34 games over the past four seasons, completing 458 of 779 passes (58.8 percent) for 5,786 yards and a school-record 48 touchdowns, with 25 interceptions. He rushed for 921 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Jefferson, who has one year of eligibility, entered the portal Dec. 16. He started 39 of his 45 games over the past five seasons, completing 626 of 962 passes (65.1 percent) for 7,923 yards and 67 touchdowns, with 18 interceptions. He rushed for 1,876 yards (3.6 yards a carry) and 21 touchdowns.

UM’s only current healthy scholarship quarterback is sophomore Jacurri Brown, who got his first playing time this season in the Pinstripe Bowl. Freshman Emory Williams is still rehabbing fro a compound fracture of his left arm sustained at Florida State. Judd Anderson, 18, of Warner Robins High in Georgia, signed with the Hurricanes out of high school on Dec. 20, and will arrive as an early enrollee in time for spring practice.

Many are wondering if Brown will transfer, especially if UM signs a veteran quarterback for next season.