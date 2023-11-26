Washington Street enters new phase: Recently adopted historic district brings optimism, questions

Nov. 25—HIGH POINT — Advocates of the newly adopted Washington Street Local Historic Overlay District said they know the designation may bring increased costs, but that they would be a small price to pay for the larger goal of preserving a key part of High Point.

The topic was discussed at recent zoning hearings leading up to Monday's approval of the new district by the City Council, which will set design standards that have to be met for any exterior changes to properties within a 50-acre area that was a hub of Black business and cultural life during the era of segregation, from early-to-mid-20th century.

It's now the fourth locally regulated historic district in High Point.

This part of Washington Street has long been on the National Register of Historic Places, but that designation doesn't carry any special architectural regulations like a historic district does.

Rishaunda Moses, who worked with the city on the new district through the Washington Street Community Association and Preservation Society, said she and other advocates support revitalization and economic development for the district — which have long been official city goals — but have watched too many historic buildings demolished in recent years.

"When buildings are older, they have unique challenges, and we have taken that on because that area means that much to us," she said.

She said they're also concerned about outside investors acquiring properties in the district and redeveloping them in ways that would clash with its historic character.

"We have gotten signatures of other property owners who agree that the area needs to be preserved and some protections put in place," Moses said.

The rules of the overlay district allow the city to delay demolition for up to a year if a property owner requests it. However, this wouldn't apply if a building is deemed unsafe and in danger of collapse because of structural instability.

"The buildings that would be historical have been demolished. Those are vacant lots now," said Willie Pressley, who owns property near the overlay district. "How are they going to be developed in the historical section?"

When the Planning and Zoning Commission heard the case, board members debated whether having to meet the architectural standards of a historic district would make rehab projects prohibitively expensive, which could cause older buildings to deteriorate further.

"There certainly would be potential for increased costs for renovation of a building,"Senior Planner David Fencl said.

Now that the district has been enacted, the city plans to engage a historic preservation consultant to draw up the new design standards. The city expects this to cost $15,000 to $20,000.