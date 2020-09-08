Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission Increases Green Efforts with Direct Energy Business and Liberty Power

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC Water) has chosen Direct Energy Business for a second time as they progress in their green energy efforts. This agreement is managed by the Direct Energy Renewable Services group, which is a specialized team within Direct Energy Business created to focus on renewable and sustainable energy solutions for customers.

After a year-long RFP process, Direct Energy Business has been chosen as WSSC Water's renewable retail electric service provider. To accommodate WSSC Water's internal greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan (GHG emissions), Direct Energy Business has entered into a transaction to purchase energy and Renewable Energy Certificates associated with such energy from Sandy Ridge Wind, a 50MW wind generation facility located in Blair and Centre Counties, Pennsylvania and owned by Liberty Power ("Sandy Ridge"). That purchase will be integrated in with a previously won retail supply agreement and used to offset WSSC Water's energy usage through 2030.

Pursuant to the transaction, Liberty Power has made a commitment to generate up to 70,000 MWh/ year of electricity and associated renewable attributes. This wind generated energy will allow WSSC Water to offset their electricity use by an additional 30% when paired with the commission's existing solar and wind efforts.

"Producing safe, reliable drinking water to 1.8 million customers and returning clean to our environment requires energy – a lot of energy," said WSSC Water's Energy Manager Rob Taylor. "As one of Maryland's largest energy consumers, and an agency dedicated to environmental stewardship, WSSC Water is constantly examining how we can be cleaner and greener in our energy use. This partnership will help us accomplish these goals by reducing GHG emissions by 10% every five years through 2050."

Patrick Taylor, Director of Energy Services for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., the parent company of Liberty Power, said, "We are pleased to have been able to partner with both WSSC Water and Direct Energy Business in supplying locally generated, wind energy and the associated RECs to run essential services in the DC region. Our goal is to continue to partner with customers in finding creative solutions and bringing more wind generated energy to market."

Direct Energy Business Manager of Wholesale Origination, Ray Polakowski, explains how the Renewable Services team navigated the unique agreement. "My job is to listen to the customer's goals and needs and determine how we can help. Working with Algonquin's Liberty Power team to accomplish WSSC Water's goals, allowed three parties to step toward a greener, more sustainable future."

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with nearly four million customers. Direct Energy gives customers choice, simplicity, and innovation where energy, data, and technology meet. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), an international energy and services company, Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com

