Washington subway board to retain outside safety advisers after derailment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) board said on Wednesday that directors will retain outside safety advisers in the wake of last week's derailment, which that led to the indefinite removal of about 60% of the subway system's railcars.

The subway system, known as the Metro and which serves the U.S. capital and parts of Maryland and Virginia, said Monday that sharp cutbacks in service would last at least through Sunday.

WMATA Board Chair Paul Smedberg said in a statement the "independent advisors will provide the Board with expert opinions, analysis, and recommendations on a full range of issues concerning the safety, operations and organizational accountability of Metro."

