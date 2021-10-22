Washington subway to continue reduced service through at least Oct. 31

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Washington-area subway system said Friday it will continue sharply reduced subway service through at least Oct. 31 as it works to finalize plans to return most of its railcars to service after an Oct. 12 derailment.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) on Sunday was ordered to indefinitely remove about 60% of the subway system's railcars following inspections of railcars following the derailment. The subway system, known as the Metro and which serves the U.S. capital and parts of Maryland and Virginia, has urged commuters to take buses or use other transit modes.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

