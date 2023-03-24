Washington Supreme Court to issue ruling on capital gains tax lawsuit Friday

The Washington Supreme Court will be issuing a ruling on a capital gains tax, enacted in 2021, that targets the wealthy on Friday.

Chris Quinn v. State of Washington began in January when a lower court found the tax unconstitutional because they said it doesn’t apply equally to everyone.

Supporters of the capital gain tax said it helps level the state’s tax code by targeting the wealthiest residents to raise $500 million per year for schools.

Washington Courts said the opinion will come on Friday.











