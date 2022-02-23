Washington targets Russian debt in sanctions sweep

FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows rolled Russian rouble banknotes on a table in Warsaw
Karin Strohecker and Megan Davies
·3 min read

By Karin Strohecker and Megan Davies

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. government broadened restrictions on trading of Russian government debt on Tuesday in a bid to punish Moscow for ratcheting up its conflict with Ukraine, a move that analysts said might have a moderate impact near-term but could be a step toward harsher measures.

The U.S. Treasury said it was prohibiting participation in the secondary market for bonds issued after March 1.

The increased restrictions on dealings in Russia's sovereign debt are aimed at "further cutting Russia off from sources of revenue to fund its government or President Putin's priorities, including his further invasion into Ukraine," it said in a statement.

The new restrictions followed Russia ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. Western countries have threatened to go further if Moscow launches an all-out invasion of its neighbor.

"The message from the U.S. is clear, we don't want you to hold Russian assets," said Tim Ash, senior EM sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management. "'Get out now' is the clear-cut message."

U.S. investors have been banned from buying new dollar-denominated Russian debt since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea. U.S. banks have also been barred from taking part in the primary market for non-rouble sovereign bonds since 2019.

Last year, Biden also barred U.S. financial institutions from taking part in the primary market for rouble-denominated Russian sovereign bonds.

"So we have primary and secondary new issue rouble and dollar debt sanctioned," said Ash. "The next logical step if Russia invades full-scale is sanctioning existing issues secondary."

Biden said that Russia would pay an even steeper price if it continued its aggression.

The latest measures on the rouble debt known by their Russian abbreviation, OFZ, could further stress the bonds. Yields on the 10-year benchmark broke through the 10% watershed last week and are currently at almost 11% - a six year high.

Russian dollar bonds extended their losses a little after the announcement of U.S. sanctions, while the premium demanded by investors to hold Russian debt over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries blew out to 329 basis points, the widest since the COVID market rout in spring 2020.

The impact of curbs on secondary trading has been downplayed in Moscow. Andrey Kostin, head of state bank VTB, said in November that U.S. sanctions on Russia's secondary OFZ treasury bond market would not be a "serious threat" for the country's financial stability as state banks are much bigger holders of the bonds than U.S. investors.

According to a research note by analysts at VTB on Monday, the foreign share of OFZ holdings was 18%.

While secondary market sanctions would hamper Russia's fiscal financing flexibility and foreign investment in the country, this would not significantly impact macro stability thanks to ample reserves and buffers, ratings agency Fitch said earlier this month.

Still, a ban on secondary trading of new OFZs and new sovereign Eurobonds - especially if extended to non-U.S. persons - "could have a material impact on yields," JPMorgan analyst Jahangir Aziz wrote in a research note ahead of the announcement.

"Although Russia's financing needs are low, at around 1.5% of GDP, this would increase government financing costs and the risk premia for the private sector," he said.

(Additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the U.S. would impose a first wave of sanctions on Russia and is shifting American forces already based in Europe, and a meeting between the top U.S. and Russian diplomats was canceled. Biden’s announcement followed earlier sanctions after the European Union and the U.K. set out an initial set of limited penalties targeting Moscow. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cos

  • U.S. market fallout from Russia-Ukraine strife may be brief, some strategists say

    (Reuters) -As the S&P 500 hovers near correction territory, Wall Street is gauging the further effect of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on asset prices, with some strategists warning investors to keep their cool and focus on longer-term market trends. Worries over geopolitical strife and a more hawkish Fed have combined to take the S&P 500 down nearly 10% from an all-time high hit in early January. The benchmark index was recently off around 0.7% on Tuesday after President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia for what he called the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine.

  • European Union cyber defense team deploys to aid Ukraine

    On Feb. 22, officials were still assessing a Ukrainian defense scenario in which the team would operate, including “on-site and remote support,” a defense official at the Lithuanian Embassy in Washington told Defense News.

  • Biden targets Russian banks, sovereign debt in ‘first tranche’ of sanctions over Ukraine invasion

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is sanctioning two Russian banks as well as the country's sovereign debt, as he blamed Moscow for what he called the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine.

  • Markets: Stocks accelerate losses, volatility spikes, commodity prices climb, yield curve tightens

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down heightened volatility levels as markets continue to show losses heading into the closing bell, in addition to looking at the surge commodity futures for crude oil, natural gas, and gold.

  • Six EU countries send experts to help Ukraine deal with cyber threats

    Six European Union countries are sending a team of cybersecurity experts to Ukraine to help deal with cyber threats after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Lithuania's deputy defence minister said on Tuesday. In response to a request from Ukraine on Monday, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Romania, Croatia will send the team of experts they set up earlier to help other EU countries, institutions and partners to cope with cyber threats, Deputy Defence Minister Margiris Abukevicius said.

  • RingCentral Stock Has Tumbled Recently. Earnings Didn’t Spark a Rally.

    The provider of cloud-based communications services saw its shares spike during the heart of the pandemic period, but the company’s stock price has since fallen precipitously.

  • 5 free agent tackles the Texans should consider

    The Houston Texans may need to use free agency to address their tackle positions. Here are five free agents Houston should keep in mind.

  • Rick Scott Unveils an 11-Point Agenda That Includes Tax Hikes for Millions

    Senate Republican leaders have made it clear that they aren’t interested in detailing their plans if they win control of Congress in the midterms elections. Asked last month what his party’s agenda would be, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) dodged: “That is a very good question,” he said. “And I'll let you know when we take it back.” Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, apparently has a different view. Scott has released an 11-point, 3

  • Exxon Beaumont Union Accepts Deal After Nearly Ten-Month Lockout

    (Bloomberg) -- Union members, who’ve been locked out of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Beaumont refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast since May, accepted the company’s latest contract offer Monday, people familiar with the vote said.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Hold

  • U.S. sanctions could send 'Russian economy into a tailspin,’ CNAS fellow says

    Edward Fishman, Adjunct Fellow at the Center for a New American Security, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the power U.S. sanctions would have on Russia's economy, the parallels between Russia and China, the potential for cyber attacks, and crude oil markets.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanction

  • C. Wesley Morgan, politician injured in shooting, is businessman and former lawmaker

    Officials confirmed the former state legislator was injured in the Tuesday morning shooting. His daughter was killed in the gunfire.

  • Biden announces new sanctions against Russia for Ukraine 'invasion'

    On Tuesday, President Biden announced that the United States will impose new sanctions against Moscow after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two Ukrainian territories. Biden added that “there is no justification” for Russia’s aggression in the region.

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan dies aged 57

    The American singer worked with Queens of the Stone Age, Kurt Cobain and Moby.

  • Live updates: Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates as troops advance

    The latest:Markets sound alarm amid Ukraine crisisBlinken cancels meeting with Russian counterpart over Ukraine invasionLawmakers urge Biden to get congressional approval before sending troops to UkraineBiden sanctions Russian banks and declares Ukraine invasion has begunRussia to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine as Putin signals war is comingGermany halts Nord Stream 2 certification over Russia's actionsGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How we got her

  • Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: 'This is genius'

    Former President Trump on Tuesday called Russia's recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine a "genius" move ahead of its military invasion.In an interview on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in eastern Ukraine on Monday was "smart" and "pretty savvy.""I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said...

  • U.S. Supreme Court formally ends Trump's fight over Capitol attack records

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday brought a formal end to former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The court's decision to formally reject Trump's appeal follows its Jan. 19 order that led to the documents being handed over to the House of Representatives investigative committee by the federal agency that stores government and historical records. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Dec. 9 upheld a lower court ruling that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee.

  • Republican Party's Weird Salute To GOP Presidents Quickly Flies Off The Rails

    Critics on both sides of the aisle slammed the Republican National Committee's Presidents Day post.