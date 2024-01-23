Washington Township Board approves 2024 budget

Jan. 22—GREENSBURG — The Washington Township Advisory Board met recently to elect officers and discuss budgets.

After Randy Hoeing was chosen as board president and Angie Morrow as secretary, Washington Township Trustee Bev Rivera presented the annual investment income statement.

After that, the Board agreed to sell the township-owned properties at Lake McCoy.

Township attorney Lora Williams will be facilitating the sale and interested buyers may contact the township office. Public notices will be posted in the Daily News as well.

The township's state-approved budget for 2024 totals $732,498.

Rivera said that figure was chosen conservatively, considering the "high spending of the last few years." She said the township "will run very low on funds over the next 2 to 3 years."

"So we are working with the state to understand our tax levies and see what we can do in the best interest of the township and our residents," she explained.

New headsets were approved for the Greensburg Fire Department to make it easier for firemen to communicate with each other during an active call.

New 2024 guidelines for assistance requests were reviewed and approved, and each member signed a nepotism policy.

Williams drew up the 2024 Fire Protection Agreement with Greensburg Fire Department with copies sent to Mayor Josh Marsh and GFD Chief Stoermer.

Rivera announced the township has contracted with Brian McReynolds as their IT person.

She told the board she has been working with financial consultant Reuben Cummins and State Representative Jennifer Meltzer on ways to further protect township finances.

The next advisory board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 13 in the township office, 1030 N. Lincoln Street, Suite 1400, Greensburg.

Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-651-0876 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com