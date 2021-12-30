Washington Township man jailed after standoff with police

Dec. 30—A 45-year-old Washington Township man accused of assaulting a teenage girl and threatening her with a rifle surrendered to police after a four-hour standoff early Wednesday, according to court documents.

Township police arrested Calvin C. Creighton Jr. at his home on the 100 block of Turack Road just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Township officer Jacob Skunda said the incident began at 10:15 p.m., when Creighton began arguing with a 15-year-old girl who had just arrived at the home after a date with her boyfriend.

Skunda said in court documents the girl's mother telephoned police saying the juvenile told her that after she was struck by Creighton, he grabbed a .30-06 hunting rifle and threatened to harm the girl and himself.

The victim later told police that she also telephoned her boyfriend to return and pick her up and Creighton "proceeded to throw her clothing outside," according to court documents.

Skunda said the girl reported a bedroom door was damaged by Creighton during the confrontation before she fled.

Skunda said after the initial call to Murrysville and Allegheny Township police for assistance just after midnight Wednesday, the Community Emergency Response Team, comprising municipal policemen from several northern Westmoreland County departments, was activated and began asking Creighton to surrender.

Skunda said Creighton was taken into custody after 4 a.m.

He was arraigned Wednesday on charges of endangering the welfare of children and making terroristic threats and two counts of simple assault. He was ordered to be held in the county prison after failing to post $50,000 bond.

According to online dockets, Creighton has no prior criminal record. He had no attorney listed in court documents.

