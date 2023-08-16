Washington Township has a new manager, but he’s not at all new to the township

Vernon Ashway doesn’t spend much time between jobs.

When he retired from the Washington Township Police Department in May 2017, his last shift was on a Saturday afternoon. He started his new job as the township’s planning and zoning officer Monday morning.

This year, Jeff Geesaman retired as township manager on July 28 and Ashway took over the job on July 29. He’d been named assistant manager in June 2022 in anticipation of the transition.

Vernon Ashway sits at his desk in the Washington Township municipal building. After 34 years with the police department and in administration, he became township manager on July 29.

Ashway had a year of on-the-job training as he took care of most of the day-to-day operations of the township while Geesaman was overseeing the construction of the new $5.5 million municipal complex.

When the township offices relocated from Welty Road to 11798 Buchanan Trail East in early June, Ashway moved directly into the manager’s office.

“I’ve been here so long I have a broad spectrum of experience with the township,” the 60-year-old said.

He has 34 years of knowledge from his work with the police department, planning and zoning, road maintenance and administration.

“Plus, I’ve lived here all my life,” he added.

What was his path to the police department?

The son of Vonnie and the late Vernon Ashway Sr., he worked for an electrical contractor for almost eight years after graduating from Waynesboro Area Senior High School in 1981.

The job took him farther and farther from home and he had an interest in police work. His uncle, the late William Small, was a Chambersburg police officer, and his father was a volunteer fireman.

“I was quite used to him going on fire calls and I got interested in public service,” Ashway said.

He and his wife, Stacey, were married in 1987 and are the parents of two daughters, Taryn (Ashway) McFarland and Kaelyn Ashway, who died as the result of injuries suffered in a car accident in 2016, and have one stepgranddaughter.

His wife gave her blessing to the career change and Ashway was hired by the Washington Township Police Department, starting the police academy in May 1989. He made detective in 1992, corporal in 1996 and sergeant in 2001, a post he held until retiring from the police department.

A lot of the police work involved dealing with people he knew and he liked being able to help out.

“Being from the area greatly helped in all areas of the job,” Ashway said. “I knew the relationship between people and where to go to get answers.”

What’s ahead for Washington Township?

He translated those skills to the administrative side of Washington Township when he retired from the police department with 28 years of service.

Ashway explained Geesaman knew he had a background in enforcement and construction and approached him when the planning and zoning post came up six years ago.

Jeff Geesaman talked about the features of the new Washington Township municipal building while standing in the lobby before it opened earlier this year. He retired July 28 and the project was his ‘last hurrah.’

He is continuing as planning and zoning officer, but Chad Reichard, assistant planning and zoning officer, is taking more of a role in that office. Ashway also serves as roadmaster.

“I think we have a good group of people here,” he said about the township staff.

With a salary of $105,000, he’s in charge of a township with a population of “15,000 and some change” and an annual budget of $5 million to $6 million.

Infrastructure, including improvements to roads and bridges, are a focal point in the next couple of years, he said.

Ashway also wants to streamline and improve the Washington Township transfer station, where local residents can take their trash, recyclables and items residential haulers won’t pick up. Put in operation in 1968 or 1969, it wasn’t designed for the volume it handles today.

“We need to make it more efficient … get people in and out quicker,” he said.

Planning for future growth also is important to make sure the quality of life is not adversely impacted and development is done in accordance with township zoning.

This article originally appeared on Waynesboro Record Herald: Vernon Ashway becomes new Washington Township manager