Washington Township names new fire chief

Washington Township has announced its next fire chief.

Deputy Chief Nick Bergman will succeed Chief Scott Kujawa who is set to retire in January.

Bergman has been with the department for 15 years and has served as Deputy Chief for four of those years, according to a media release.

“Nick has a genuine commitment to the continual improvement of fire department services, to the safety and health of crews, and to the professional development of all members,” said Mike Thonnerieux, Township Administrator.

He also served as project manager and helped design the fire department’s newest station.