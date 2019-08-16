A Washington trooper saw a car on the side of the road. He found the driver playing Pokemon GO ... on 8 phones

In this photo provided by the Washington State Patrol, a piece of foam, cut to hold eight mobile phones in place -- all of them playing the game Pokemon GO -- is shown on the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by a person who was found pulled over on the shoulder of a highway near Seattle by a state trooper who thought the driver needed assistance. (Sgt. Kyle Smith/Washington State Patrol via AP) ORG XMIT: WATW202

A Washington state trooper spotted what he thought was a disabled vehicle on the side of a busy highway this week. He found something else entirely.

Sgt. Kyle Smith saw a motorist parked on the shoulder of Highway 518 in Burien, south of Seattle, on Tuesday evening. Upon further investigation, Smith discovered the unidentified driver was playing mobile phone game Pokemon GO on eight devices, according to public information officer Rick Johnson.

The phones were placed in individual cutouts in what appeared to be a piece of blue Styrofoam.

"I don't know anybody to have eight phones so, obviously, he's pretty serious about the game," Johnson told USA TODAY.

#PokemonDistraction Sergeant Kyle Smith contacted a vehicle on the shoulder yesterday evening. This is what was next to the driver! Playing #PokemonGO with EIGHT (8) phones! Driver agreed to put phones in back seat and continued his commute with 8 less distractions. pic.twitter.com/tgOr16CRlm — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 14, 2019

Although you can be cited for parking on the shoulder in non-emergency situations, Johnson said the trooper decided not to issue a citation because the driver wasn't playing while driving. He did, however, warn him that the shoulder was for emergencies only and sent him on his way.

"Is it better than driving to do it? Sure," Johnson said. "Just don't do it on the freeway."

