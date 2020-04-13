Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Will Be Held Solely Through Remote Audio Access

WESTERLY, R.I., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Washington Trust") (NASDAQ: WASH) today announced that, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and for the safety and well-being of our employees and shareholders, the Corporation has changed the location of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held solely through remote audio access. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting (April 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET) have not changed.

(PRNewsfoto/Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.) More

As described in the Corporation's Annual Meeting proxy materials, that were previously distributed, shareholders as of the close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date, will be eligible to participate in the Annual Meeting. Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual Meeting must visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WASH2020 and enter the control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Annual Meeting. To ensure access to the live webcast, shareholders must check in to the webcast by 10:45 a.m. (ET) on April 28, 2020. Shareholders who experience technical difficulties accessing the Annual Meeting during the check-in period or the meeting should call (800) 586-1548 (toll free) or (303) 562-9288 for assistance. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change of location for the Annual Meeting.

The Corporation encourages eligible shareholders to vote on the proposals prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided in the proxy materials previously distributed. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote their shares during the Annual Meeting.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $5.3 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site ir.washtrust.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-bancorp-inc-announces-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-will-be-held-solely-through-remote-audio-access-301039528.html

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.