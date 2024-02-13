Washington trustees OK switch of road salt provider

Washington Twp. logo

Highlights of Feb. 5 meeting of Washington Township trustees:

Department reports

Park – No report.

Zoning – Trustees approved a motion to send a notice to remove a travel trailer in the 7500 block of Oakhill Avenue. Trash at another residence was also discussed.

Fire – As of meeting date, department had 65 runs for the year. Runs in January included one structure fire, a vehicle fire, 30 EMS calls, four motor-vehicle crashes, an overheated motor, seven trees/wires down, one public service, one lift assist, three calls cancelled en route, one no emergency found and four false alarms. Officials reported the annual Fireman's Breakfast will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 7. Trustees approved a motion to spend $988.05 for repairs to Truck No. 5.

Road – Snow and ice control, back of garage cleaned out, insulation installed, and ordered 150 tons of road salt from Cargill. The salt program was discussed, and trustees passed a motion to join the CUE COG group for winter salt. The fee to join is $250, but the township should save $2,000 to $3,000 a year.

Other action

After comments from several visitors on the proposed solar farm in Washington Township, Trustee Merrit Boyce proposed a resolution in opposition to the project. In addition, trustees will request a legally written resolution from the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office to that affect. That resolution will be submitted to Ohio Power Siting Board and Stark County commissioners. The resolution passed, with yes votes from Randy Rodgers and Boyce. Wallace abstained.

Trustees approved a motion to renew the township’s site sewage treatment system for $40 with the Stark County Health Department.

Trustees approved purchase of new mat for the front door from Uline for $160.

Trustees approved a resolution to approve John Sabo to serve on the county 9-1-1 program review committee.

UPCOMING – Trustees next will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Township Hall.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Washington trustees OK switch of road salt provider