Washington Twp. man charged with aggravated arson after apartment fire

Feb. 23—A 24-year-old man is facing charges in a Wednesday evening fire at a Washington Twp. apartment complex that spread to a hallway and trapped 15 people, including a child, inside the building.

Muhammad Hassan Khan was charged Friday in Kettering Municipal Court with two counts of aggravated arson. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday and is held on $750,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 6:25 p.m. to a domestic violence call, which was upgraded to arson while they were en route to Chesapeake Landing off Yankee Street.

The Washington Twp. Fire Department encountered heavy smoke when they responded to the 32-unit apartment building in the 8200 block of Hyannis Port Drive.

"Muhammad H. Khan did knowingly set fire to clothes inside a laundry room in an occupied structure. The fire spread to the hallway, blocking the exit for multiple apartment units," an affidavit stated.

Firefighters had to rescue people from balconies using ladders, and one person was treated and released from a local hospital for smoke inhalation, Washington Twp. spokeswoman Kate Trangenstein said.

Initially the entire building was evacuated but Trangenstein said residents of 12 units were displaced and were assisted by the American Red Cross.

Khan was outside the building when crews arrived and was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

The dollar loss to the building and contents was not available.