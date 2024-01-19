Washington Twp. purchase supplies, parts for Road Dept.

Washington Twp. logo

Highlights of Jan. 15 meeting of Washington Township trustees:

Department reports

Park – No report

Zoning – A problem on Oakhill has been cleaned up, and officials received an inquiry about a cell tower. Board of Zoning Appeals was to meet Jan. 16.

Fire – As of meeting date, the department had been on 31 runs in January. Trustees approved purchases of five years membership to Ohio State Firefighters Association for $425; 2024 dues for Stark County Firefighters Association for $68; $837.64 to Hunter Cobb for dues and books for training to become a trainer; $245.00 for a syphon jet for Truck No. 5 from MES; $1,500 for items for air lines in the station; and $690 to Staley for four batteries.

Road – Snow and ice control, cleaned up downed trees on Parks and Mahoning, and installed road markers to help with plowing. Trustees approved a motion to spend $4,500 in American Rescue Money for a thumb for the backhoe from JCB.

Other action

Comments from visitors included questions about the Samsung meeting on Jan. 17 at Washington Elementary School, and Dan Swisher from Marlington Local School District gave a report.

UPCOMING – Trustees next will meet Feb. 5 at Township Hall.

