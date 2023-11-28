Washington Twp. trustees OK expenses for 2024

Washington Twp. logo

Highlights of Washington Township trustees meeting of Nov. 20:

Department reports

Park – No report

Zoning – Trustees approved sending a nuisance cleanup notice to owner of property in 6800 block of Oakhill.

Fire – As of meeting date, department had responded to 438 runs for the year. Truck No. 2 is back in service.

Road – Roadside mowing on Cenfield, Salem Church, Hartzell, South Mahoning and Anderson. Truck No. 1 was back in service. Trustees approved a motion to pay $13,000 to Spray Foam Solutions to insulate road garage using American Rescue Money. Trustees approved motion to put winter weight restrictions on portions of several roads, including Churchill, Kenmore, Cenfield, Herbster, Bowman and Lynnhaven.

Other action

Visitors made comments about the proposed solar farm.

Trustees approved motion to use Aultcare for health insurance for 2024 for the road crew at $3,019.55 per month.

Trustees approved motion for a $2,000 then-and-now purchase order to Scot’s Trucking for maintenance and repairs to the road trucks.

Trustees approved a motion to keep pavilion rental rates the same for 2024.

Trustees approved Kimble for the trash dumpster service provided by the township. Price is $40 per month for yearly rate.

UPCOMING – Trustees next will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 for a work session to prepare for 2024 business; and the year-end meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27.

