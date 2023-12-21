Washington Twp. logo

Highlights of Dec. 18 meeting of Washington Township trustees:

Department reports

Park – No report

Zoning – Slowly working on a couple of items.

Fire – As of meeting date, fire department had completed 478 runs for the year. Trustees discussed the purchase of batteries for the Genesis units. The purchase of a new pumper for the Fire Department was discussed, and the purchase will be finalized at the year-end meeting.

Road – Department is working on ditching on Mahoning Avenue and Cenfield Street; and sign work. The department’s Christmas party will be Dec. 21. Trustees approved a motion to spend $4,270.51 to purchase three road department mowers from AgPro, using American Rescue Money. Officials also discussed a new snow plow.

Other action

Comments from visitors included discussion about rentals at the park and the proposed solar farm.

UPCOMING – Trustees next will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27 for their year-end meeting. The 2024 organizational meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2, followed by the first regular meeting of the year.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Washington Twp. trustees OK purchase of 3 mowers