Washington Twp. trustees OK repair for road garage

Washington Twp. logo

Highlights of Feb. 19 meeting of Washington Township trustees:

Department reports

Park – No report

Zoning – One permit issued and several items discussed.

Fire – As of meeting date, Fire Department reported 80 runs for the year. Trustees passed a motion to hire Carrie Robson and Sarah Taranto to serve with the Fire Department. Trustees passed a motion to spend $1,545 with Howell Rescue to maintain the Genesis equipment.

Road – Snow and ice control, ditching on Lynnhaven, Herbster, Salem Church west and Hartzell, and hand-patching on Bowman and Bayton. Trustees Randy Rodgers and Merrit Boyce were approved to join the Board of Directors of the cue-cog salt program. Trustees approved a motion to spend $2,100 with Albright Electric to replace the panel in the road garage and run a new line for the heater in the back room.

Other action

Stark County Commissioner Bill Smith attended the meeting and answered several questions for commissioners about the proposed solar farm project.

Resident asked a question about stop signs at Anderson and Route 153, and Road Department will install new signs as needed.

UPCOMING – Trustees next will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 4 at Township Hall.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Washington Township trustees OK repairs for road garage, fire equipment