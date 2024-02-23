Washington Twp. trustees OK repair for road garage

Alliance Review
·1 min read
Washington Twp. logo
Washington Twp. logo

Highlights of Feb. 19 meeting of Washington Township trustees:

Department reports

Park – No report

Zoning – One permit issued and several items discussed.

Fire – As of meeting date, Fire Department reported 80 runs for the year. Trustees passed a motion to hire Carrie Robson and Sarah Taranto to serve with the Fire Department. Trustees passed a motion to spend $1,545 with Howell Rescue to maintain the Genesis equipment.

Road – Snow and ice control, ditching on Lynnhaven, Herbster, Salem Church west and Hartzell, and hand-patching on Bowman and Bayton. Trustees Randy Rodgers and Merrit Boyce were approved to join the Board of Directors of the cue-cog salt program. Trustees approved a motion to spend $2,100 with Albright Electric to replace the panel in the road garage and run a new line for the heater in the back room.

Other action

  • Stark County Commissioner Bill Smith attended the meeting and answered several questions for commissioners about the proposed solar farm project.

  • Resident asked a question about stop signs at Anderson and Route 153, and Road Department will install new signs as needed.

UPCOMING – Trustees next will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 4 at Township Hall.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Washington Township trustees OK repairs for road garage, fire equipment