Washington unsure of the ripple effects of Netanyahu's removal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yacob Reyes
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approaches what may be the end of his leadership, U.S. lawmakers and interest groups alike are trying to figure out what this change could signal for the United States, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The U.S.-Israel relationship has become more divisive with recent events in Gaza as well as ongoing criticism from some Democrats over Netanyahu's hard-right policies.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Netanyahu is expected to be replaced by Naftali Bennett, another hard-right figure, who has signaled that he would take a unifying approach, per the Post.

What they're saying:

  • “The United States and Israel have a strong relationship, but it’s run into previously unheard-of problems in the last five years,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) said in a statement to the Post.

  • “From our perspective, it’s not about an individual, it’s about the relationship,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told reporters.

  • “Bibi Netanyahu made a decision to try to create and exploit partisan division about Israel in the United States,” Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) told the paper. “That was a horrible mistake, because support for Israel needs to be bipartisan.”

  • “He’s been in power, he’s clung to power, he’s machinated to stay in power for all these years, and he’s an ethno-nationalist,” Levin added.

  • “Netanyahu worked magic in Washington, but there is no question that he identified himself so much with the Republican Party that he has a big hand in turning many Democrats to what some people might call less pro-Israel,” said Shira Efron, an Israeli scholar at Rand Corp. and the Israel Policy Forum.

Go deeper: Israeli "change coalition" announces new government to oust Netanyahu.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • The politics behind Netanyahu's sudden imperilment

    In three prior elections, Israel's anti-Netanyahu bloc was unable to form a coalition entirely excluding the prime minister. But this election looks different.

  • Netanyahu alleges Israeli election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday a newly formed Israeli coalition that is poised to unseat him was the result of "the greatest election fraud" in the history of democracy. Hours after Netanyahu's comments, Naftali Bennett, a nationalist set to replace him as prime minister, called on Israel's longest-serving leader not to leave "scorched earth" behind and accept that "people are allowed to establish a government - even if you don't head it". Netanyahu made his sweeping accusation at a time when Israel's domestic security chief has warned publicly about the prospect of political violence.

  • Exclusive: Universities begin leaving Stonewall diversity scheme

    Universities have started to leave Stonewall's diversity scheme, it emerged on Monday, as Oxford came under pressure from its own academics to follow suit. University College London (UCL) and the University of Winchester both revealed in Freedom of Information requests that they had chosen not to continue their membership of the LGBT+ charity's Diversity Champions programme last year. It is understood the decision was made on cost grounds, with the scheme costing £2,500 a year plus VAT. The news

  • Less than 25 percent of Black Americans have reportedly received their first COVID-19 shot

    Less than 25 percent of Black Americans have reportedly received their first COVID-19 shot

  • Biden administration launches program to cut cost of climate-friendly hydrogen production

    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will on Monday unveil new efforts aimed at massively cutting the cost of producing hydrogen with climate-friendly processes, according to an agency official. Driving the news: The department will announce the "Hydrogen Shot" program to breathe life into the DOE's goal, first announced in April, to drive the costs of clean hydrogen down from about $5 per kilogram today to $1 per kilogram by 2030.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • 'I die every day': Hamas releases audio of captive 'Israeli soldier'

    Hamas has released an audio clip of a man claiming to be an Israeli hostage held in Gaza, a week after the leader of the Palestinian militant group said he was willing to negotiate a prisoner exchange with Israel. In the recording broadcast by Al-Jazeera Arabic on Sunday, a man’s voice says he is "an Israeli soldier held captive" by Hamas and that he “dies every day”. The authenticity of the clip has not been established, with the Israeli military saying it was investigating. Hamas, which recent

  • France plans to oust English language from EU meetings

    France is planning to use its EU presidency to oust English as the bloc's most common tongue. When Paris takes over the rotating presidency of the EU council in 2022, French diplomats will conduct key meetings and working groups in French, with notes taken mainly in the Gallic language, and translations will not always be provided, an EU diplomat told The Telegraph. France will also dedicate more funding to giving out free language classes for diplomats who may wish to learn la langue de Molière

  • Palestinian teen bears scar of eviction battle in East Jerusalem

    Jana Kiswani, a 16-year-old Palestinian, was entering her home in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah when an Israeli police officer shot her in the back with a sponge-tipped bullet, her family said. Her spine fractured, the teen bears testimony to the tensions and violence surrounding an Israeli court-ordered eviction of eight Palestinian families from homes claimed by Jewish settlers. Last month, the Sheikh Jarrah dispute helped to trigger 11 days of intense fighting between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group, and frequent protests and confrontations with Israeli police in the neighbourhood have kept tensions high.

  • What the Ottoman Empire can teach us about the consequences of climate change – and how drought can uproot peoples and fuel warfare

    Drought's effects on the population slowed the Ottoman Empire's expansion in the 16th century. Lessing ArchivesIn the late 16th century, hundreds of bandits on horseback stormed through the countryside of Ottoman Anatolia raiding villages, inciting violence and destabilizing the sultan’s grip on power Four hundred years later and a few hundred miles away in the former Ottoman territory of Syria, widespread protests escalated into a bloody civil war in 2011 that persists to this day. These dark e

  • China’s firewall is spreading globally

    For decades, China’s “great firewall” that blocks most foreign internet services remained a vague concept for people outside the country. A series of events around June 4, the day when Beijing’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy student protesters in Tiananmen Square took place, has painted a vivid picture of how increasing pressure from Chinese authorities to censor or at least scrutinize online content the Chinese Communist Party finds sensitive can affect the internet experience for users globally. The decisions the companies make in response to such pressure will have major implications on the internet beyond China: Will users still be able to view and access content legal in their countries but offensive to Beijing?

  • Opinion: School bullying has become more elaborate during the pandemic. Parents should be prepared

    More and more children are complaining about bullying after returning to classrooms. Bullies continued to attack on social media even during lockdown.

  • Son Heung-min Becomes First Asian Player Chosen to Be Part of EPL 'Team of the Year'

    Son Heung-min became the first Asian player to make the elite list of English Premier League's “Team of the Year,” selected by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA). Super striker: PFA announced its “Team of the Year” list on social media last Saturday, which included the 28-year-old star of Tottenham Hotspur in the striker category, reported the Dong-A Ilbo.

  • Trump: I'm not the one trying to undermine democracy

    Trump's speech to an enthusiastic audience at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville was his first high profile public appearance outside of his Florida compound, and his first major speech, since leaving office in January."I am not the one trying to undermine American democracy. I'm the one that's trying to save it. Please remember that," Trump said. "We all know what happened with the election. And we can never, ever let that happen again and we're going to go forward and we're going to continue to look and things are being found that is not even believable."Trump vowed to help Republicans in 2022 congressional elections and endorsed U.S. Representative Ted Budd for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina after his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, said she would not run.He appeared to dangle a possible run himself for president in 2024, saying he was looking forward to that year. Advisers say Trump, who faces a potential indictment in New York over his business dealings, has been discussing the possibility of another presidential campaign.Trump emerged from seclusion for the Saturday event, the first in a planned series of speaking engagements this summer.

  • Simone Biles Just Made Gymnastics History Yet Again — and She's So Casual About It

    On Sunday, Biles became the first woman ever to win seven U.S. championship titles.

  • Reactions to Yankees swept by Red Sox, Mets splitting series vs Padres | Home Schooled | SportsNite

    On SportsNite, JJ and Anthony McCarron discuss the Red Sox sweeping the Yankees and the Mets coming back to split their series with the Padres. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Parental Leave After the Birth of Their Daughter

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to spend some quality time as a family of four. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex...

  • Senate aims to pass bill on China and chips this week

    The Democratic-run Senate, with some Republican support, is working toward passing legislation this week that targets China and aims to support the American semiconductor industry, in a sign of bipartisan agreement on how to handle Beijing and a key U.S. sector.

  • US Navy uses drone to refuel plane during flight

    The US Navy successfully used a Boeing drone to refuel an airplane during flight, the manufacturer said on Monday.

  • Israelis Wonder: After 12 Years of Netanyahu, Can Politics Go Back to Normal?

    As the country anxiously waits to see whether a fragile coalition will survive, the big question is how long it will take for Israel to emerge from Netanyahu's shadow.

  • Bucking GOP trend, Vermont's Republican governor signs bill expanding voting access

    Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) signed a bill Monday that expands voting rights in a move that bucks the current GOP trend.Why it matters: Republican governors in states like Georgia and Florida have signed laws that restrict voting access in recent months. Over 100 voting restriction bills have been introduced in state legislatures this year. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe new Vermont law requires the state to send mail-in bal